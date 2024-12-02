Western Cape Education on awards at two national awards events

Western Cape Education Department (WCED) schools, districts, and officials walked away with a collection of awards at two separate events on Friday, 29 November 2024.

National Education Excellence Awards

The 2024 National Education Excellence Awards took place at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre in Boksburg on Friday evening.

The awards celebrate and recognise the remarkable work done by districts and schools to deliver quality teaching and learning.

Hoёr Meisieskool Bloemhof (Cape Winelands) was crowned the top performing public secondary school in Quintile 5, which is an outstanding and well-deserved achievement! The 3rd place in the same category was taken by Rhenish Girls’ High School (Cape Winelands). Both schools ranked in the top 3 in this category last year, demonstrating a consistent level of performance by their staff and learners.

Isalathiso Primary School (Eden and Central Karoo) achieved 3rd place in the category recognising outstanding upkeep and maintenance of school facilities. This Quintile 2, no-fee school is setting the standard for school environments in low-income areas.

A further two schools, Homba Primary School (Metro East) and Alexander Sinton High School (Metro Central) received recognition awards for health promotion in their schools.

The Metro North Education District, led by Director Wendy Horn, received an award for districts performing at 85% and above in the matric exams over the past five years, and was awarded 2nd place in the ‘Top performing district – highest number of bachelors passes over a three-year period’ category.

The Metro Central Education District, led by Director Brenda Robertson, also took home two awards: 2nd place in the ‘Top performing district – highest overall score using quality performance indicators’ category, and 3rd place in the ‘Excellence for support in improving primary schools learning outcomes’ category.

The Eden and Central Karoo Education District, led by Director Jewel Jonkers, joined in with 3rd place for excellence in district leadership and management.

This is wonderful testament to the hard work our district officials do every day to support our schools and learners.

National Batho Pele and Innovation Awards

WCED officials were also celebrated at the National Batho Pele and Innovation Awards held at the Radisson Blue Hotel and Conference Centre in Kempton Park!

The National Batho Pele and Innovation Awards aim to acknowledge and honour exceptional public service delivery and innovation in South Africa's public sector.

Johan Clarke, our Overberg Education District Learner Transport Scheme (LTS) official, won the National Trailblazer Award for an app designed to support learner transport. The app reduces waiting times for information and resources, allowing schools to focus on more important aspects of education delivery. He also received a silver award in the ‘Innovation Harnessing Technology’ category for this project.

Our incredible Rapid School Build team, led by Salie Abrahams, received a bronze award in the ‘Best Implemented Project of the Year’ category, for the outstanding work that they are doing to build beautiful schools serving poor communities faster than before.

Both projects were also recognised at the Premier’s Service Excellence Awards earlier this year.

Congratulations to all of our award winners at these events! Your continued pursuit of excellence is an inspiration to our children, and an asset to the Western Cape.

Media Enquiries:

Kerry Mauchline – Spokesperson to Minister David Maynier

Email: Kerry.Mauchline@westerncape.gov.za