President Cyril Ramaphosa co-chairs 11th Bi-National Commission with Russia, 3 Dec

President Cyril Ramaphosa will co-chair the 11th Session of the Bi-National Commission (BNC) between South Africa and the Federal Republic of Nigeria with His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The South Africa – Nigeria Bi-National Commission will take place next week Tuesday, 03 December 2024, during the working visit by His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at Tuynhuys in Cape Town.

South Africa and Nigeria are this year marking 30 years of diplomatic relations, established in February 1994.

The BNC will be preceded by the Senior Officials Meeting on 28 to 29 November 2024 and the Ministerial Meeting on 02 December 2024.

In March 2016, during the State Visit by South Africa, the BNC was elevated to a presidential level. There has been a number of exchanges of high-level visits between the two countries, including the visit to Nigeria by President Ramaphosa to attend President Tinubu’s inauguration ceremony held in Abuja on 29 May 2023. In turn, President Tinubu attended the inauguration of President Ramaphosa in June 2024 and had an opportunity to exchange views.

South Africa regards Nigeria as a strategic partner in the context of bilateral relations in the West Africa region, and the continent in pursuing the vision for Africa’s renewal, South-South cooperation, and in the promotion of a rules-based international system of governance. The two countries share a common vision on issues of political and economic integration of the African continent

There are currently thirty-four (34) Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding between the two countries which cover a wide range of fields including economic, technical, scientific, social, and tourism, amongst others.

The two countries share historical relations dating back to the struggles against colonialism and the apartheid, during which period Nigeria supported the African National Congress and other liberation movements. Nigeria spearheaded various campaigns, calling for political and economic sanctions against the apartheid system.

In December 1989, Nigeria championed the adoption of the landmark UN Declaration on Apartheid and its Destructive Consequences in South Africa.

The BNC is expected to further deepen the existing political relations between South Africa and Nigeria and

celebrate thirty years of unbroken diplomatic relations between the two countries since 1994.

It will also provide an opportunity to explore new possible areas of economic, trade and investment cooperation.

A business roundtable between South Africa and Nigeria will follow after the conclusion of the BNC on 03 December 2024. Nigeria accounts for approximately 64% of South Africa’s total trade with the West African Region.

South Africa- Nigeria 11th Bi-National Commission will take place as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 03 December 2024

Time: 12:00( Media to arrive 2 hours before)

Venue: Tuynhuys , Cape Town

Members of the media interested in covering the SA- Nigeria BNC at Tuynhuys are invited to fill in the attached media accreditation application form and send to Khutjo Sebata at khutjo@presidency.gov.za and for the SA – Nigeria Business Roundtable to Mamosa Dikeledi at MDikeledi@theDTIC.gov.za before 17h00 on Friday 29 November 2024.

Due to space limitation, accreditation will be granted on a first come basis and no late applications will be accepted.

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President

media@presidency.gov.za