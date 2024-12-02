Digital Educational Publishing Market Size to Reach $41.5 Billion by 2031: Pearson plc, Scholastic Corp, hachette livre

Digital Educational Publishing Market

Cutting-edge technology such as Augmented Reality (AR) serves as a potential opportunity for the expansion of the global digital educational publishing market.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global Digital Educational Publishing Market based on Product Type, End User, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report. The global Digital Educational Publishing Market was valued at $9.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $41.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2022 to 2031. Digital education publishing refers to the use of digital media to monetize educational material. Digital educational publishing is available on multiple sites and is compatible with a broad range of platforms, including laptops, smartphones, desktop computers, and tablets. The increased global usage of smartphone devices is one of the key factors fueling the expansion of the digital educational publishing market. Digital educational publishing offers content diversity with greater consumer reach, thereby enriching the user's learning experience. The digital learning facilitated by digital educational publishing allows users the convenience of learning at their own pace. Also, accessibility features offered by digital educational publishing where large number of users can access the quality content is driving the market share. Various digital publishing platforms namely Avallain AG, offer extensive features for editing, creating, managing, customizing, and distributing interactive digital educational publishing content. The growing popularity of distance learning is driving the digital educational publishing market growth in recent years. The Digital Educational Publishing Market report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market. Game-based learning is expected to provide an improved retention rate for online education providers. This is because game-based learning helps in fast & strategic thinking, develops hand-eye coordination, and helps in enhancing learning capabilities. As we live in the digital era, there is an abundance of knowledge in most fields that students choose to specialize in. These factors are anticipated to generate excellent opportunities in the digital educational publishing market forecast period The global digital educational publishing market share is segmented based on end user, product type, and region. By product type, it is classified into digital textbooks, digital assessment books, and others. By end user, it is classified into K-12, higher education, and corporate or skill-based. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. An increase in the popularity and usage of smartphones facilitates ease of learning and encourages publishers to create interactive, multi-channel content creation & distribution. Growing consumer interest in reading and growing popularity of digital media that are compatible with various smartphone devices are estimated to boost the digital educational publishing industry growth. Smartphones enables majority of the educational content providers to deliver a varied selection of digital materials that can be accessed via internet-enabled smartphone devices such as mobile phones and tablets, which is a major factor estimated to propel the digital educational publishing market demand in the upcoming years. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global digital educational publishing market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market, including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working toward the growth of the market. Furthermore, report sheds light on the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are profiled in the report along with the Porter's five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and emergence of substitutes in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Scholastic Corp., Georg von Holtzbrinck, oxford university press, inc., John Wiley & Sons Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson plc, cengage learning, Thomson Reuters Corporation, cambridge university press, hachette livre

