Biocare Infusion Center, an Oncology & Therapeutic Ambulatory Center, receives Accreditation from The Joint Commission

Biocare Infusion Center receives Accreditation by The Joint Commission (JCAHO) for Specialty Pharmacy.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biocare Infusion Center has earned The Joint Commission ’s Gold Seal of Approvalfor Specialty Pharmacy , Home Care Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.Biocare Infusion Center underwent a rigorous, onsite review on October 22nd, 2024. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with Specialty Pharmacy, Ambulatory Infusion Services – Home Care Accreditation Program standards spanning several areas including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, medication management, and rights and responsibilities of the individual.The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews. “As a healthcare accreditor, The Joint Commission works with healthcare organizations across care settings to inspire safer and higher quality of care that is more equitable and compassionate,” says Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing officer, The Joint Commission. “Through collaborating on innovative solutions and evidence-based resources and tools, The Joint Commission helps drive improvement while maintaining accountability through our leading survey methods and standards. We commend (organization name) for its commitment to advance safety, quality, equity and compassion for all patients.”Kingsley Iwudibia, Chief Executive Officer at Biocare, articulates the company's dedication to patient safety, excellence in quality and service, stating, "Part of our mission, vision, and values comes from getting accredited and/or certification with The Joint Commission. The Joint Commission is known for setting some of the highest standards for quality patient care across the healthcare industry and achieving accreditation and/or certification from such a reputable organization serves as proof that our organization has achieved some of the highest standards in care practices. This accreditation further ensures continuality of patient care, safety and overall service excellence with uncompromising standards. We are dedicated to ensuring innovative and unparalleled care for our patients, and to this end, we strive to maintain our position as Atlanta's premier outpatient center."For more information, please visit The Joint Commission website.About Biocare Infusion Center:Biocare Infusion is a wholly owned subsidiary of St. Felix Health, Inc., that offers novelty oncology and therapeutic ambulatory infusion services. We ensure quality patient care by collaborating with a full spectrum of healthcare experts and providing cost-effective alternatives to hospital outpatient settings.Conveniently located in Buckhead, Atlanta, within a few miles radius from all the major hospitals, we operate on an appointment-based system, ensuring that we accommodate in-hours and out-of-hours service for all patients who may not be catered for by the typical hospital working hours. Besides the convenience, our controlled booking system ensures flexibility to accommodate all your infusion care needs in a relaxing and comfortable space.For inquiries, please contact:Press Department, Biocare InfusionEmail: info@biocareinfusion.comPhone: 470 377 6400Fax: 470 922 3656Or visit us at 371 E Paces Ferry Rd NE, Suite 640, Atlanta, GA 30305.

