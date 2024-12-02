Royalton Barracks / Animal Cruelty, Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B2005996

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

STATION: VSP Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933





DATE/TIME: 11/29/24 @ approximately 1738 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 Northbound, mile marker 2, Hartford

VIOLATION: Animal Cruelty, Disorderly Conduct





ACCUSED: Adam Howard

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, NC









SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: *Update to below* Ace the dog (5) succumbed to his injuries at Save's Emergency Care shortly after being brought there. The owner and operator was identified as Adam Howard (33). Investigation revealed that Ace was tethered in a way that was detrimental to his welfare, as he was leashed in the bed of a pickup truck in motion and slipped his collar and became unsecure. Ace jumped out of the truck onto the highway, and traffic on I89 came to a near standstill as citizens attempted to rescue the dog. Howard continued on, unaware that Ace jumped out. Ace was ultimately fatally injured after being struck by a vehicle on the southbound side. Vermont State Troopers eventually made contact with Howard and he was cited and released to answer to the above charges.









SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police received several calls about a dog jumping out of the bed of a pickup truck in motion on Interstate 89, Hartford. The dog, a German Shepard, was struck by a vehicle after the fall and sustained life-threatening injuries. A good Samaritan rushed the dog to Save's Emergency Care in Lebanon, NH. The truck was described as possibly a dark blue GMC, with plywood railings attached to the bed. Witnesses also indicated the truck had other debris in the bed. The Vermont State Police is requesting the operator of the truck contact them as soon as possible. Anyone with information about the potential operator or the truck the dog fell from are asked to please contact the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks with any information or submit a tip at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit









COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/31/2024 @830 hours

COURT: Windsor County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

















*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



