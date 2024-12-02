Dareu Offers Gamers Huge Discounts on Keyboards and Gaming Mice for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

DONGGUAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, December 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dareu, the leader in gaming equipment and accessories, today announced exciting Black Friday sales for the 2024 holiday season available on Amazon and dareuesports.com. The company is also offering special Cyber Monday offers beginning December 2, 2024, with a minimum discount for the EK75RT HE multi-color keyboard and a 25% discount for its white keyboard. Dareau will also give devoted gaming customers a minimum 20% discount on its A980Pro Max gaming mouse.Dareu is the premier manufacturer of computer gaming peripherals. The company is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for Logitech and Razor. It has made a great impact on the gaming world with its latest, innovative EK75 RT (Rapid Trigger) Magnetic Switch Wireless Gaming Keyboard The premium, high-end magnesium version of the popular A950Pro 4K mouse will be released on Black Friday for $199.99.The popular Dareu’s A950Pro 4K mouse, successfully launched in October, is $99.99 and will now be offered for 30% off during Black Friday, on Amazon and the company’s website.According to a Dareu spokesperson, “Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the perfect moments to reward our gaming clients. Special discounts are the best way to say thank you to gamers who want only the best accessories for gaming. Enjoy deluxe versions of our gaming mice for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.”The keyboard features an all-key fast trigger that delivers a reset that is about 10X faster than traditional mechanical keyboards. It offers Rapid Trigger high sensitivity, with 40 adjustable trigger strokes. The keyboard is designed not to malfunction, with greater stability and accuracy than other keyboards on the market. It also has a compact 75% form factor.Gamers will have fun with the ultimate A950Pro three-mode wireless mouse, which now comes in two versions. They are super lightweight, and the new version is made of an aluminum magnesium alloy that is both harder and lighter.The A950Pro mouse supports wired, 2.4G wireless and Bluetooth 5.1 three-mode connection with a 300mAh battery.The mice have an original PAW3395 sensor with 26000DPI, 650IPS and 50G acceleration, and come equipped with a Nordic52833 main control chip, supporting a long-distance mode. The mouse feels crisp and adopts PBT material buttons to improve the surface texture of the keys for comfort and speed.The A950Pro wireless gaming mouse and Al-Mg alloy version mouse are available on sale at https://us.dareu.com/products/ek75rt About DareuThe brand spirit of Dareu is to “keep fighting.” As a 16-year-old established brand, the company designs and manufactures the ultimate computer peripherals for global customers for both e-sports and office components. Dareu is a popular, global brand that is committed to the best design, smart manufacturing, and optimal quality. The company’s latest product lines, the A+ series and fashion young Z series, prove that Dareu puts a premium on technology, quality and fashion. Professional gamers and lovers of the latest fashions enjoy Dareu products and consistently leave great reviews.For more information visit

