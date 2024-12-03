Unlocking the Power of Conversational AI in the Construction Industry: The Buildings Show, Toronto - 'Sam' Varghese

BIM and AI Consulting Services

Session Title: The Future of Building Information Modeling (BIM) and AI Session Date: Thurs, December 5 Session code: TS111 Session Time: 2:30 pm - 4:00 pm

“Some people worry that artificial intelligence will make us feel inferior, but then, anybody in his /her right mind should have an inferiority complex every time he or she looks at a flower.” — Alan Kay

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Future of Building Information Modeling (BIM) and AI: The Buildings Show 2024 The Buildings Show, is set to return to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from December 4 to 6, 2024. This year’s highly anticipated program will emphasize emerging technologies, including Building Information Modeling (BIM) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), with one of the highlight sessions titled "The Future of Building Information Modeling (BIM) and AI."Led by imminent researcher, speaker and professional "Sam" Varghese, this session will provide critical insights into the transformative role of AI in revolutionizing BIM and reshaping the future of the construction industry.________________________________________Discover the Future of BIM and AITaking place on Thursday, December 5, 2024, from 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM, this session will explore how advancements in AI are unlocking new potentials in Building Information Modeling (BIM) to drive smarter project planning, optimize workflows, and streamline collaboration in the Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Operations (AECO) sectors.Attendees will gain a comprehensive understanding of:• The real-world applications of AI in BIM.• Benefits of AI in improving decision-making and project efficiency.• Data privacy, ethical considerations, and potential risks associated with AI.By addressing both the opportunities and challenges of these cutting-edge technologies, the session is designed to equip industry professionals with actionable strategies for navigating the rapidly evolving construction landscape.________________________________________About the Speaker: Samuel, "Sam" Varghese. B. Tech ( Mechanical Engineering), M.Sc."Sam" Varghese is a Principal at GRC Building Services and a thought leader in BIM and AI integration. With over two decades of experience in information systems, Sam specializes in:• AI and IT Risk Management: Guiding clients on advanced technologies and addressing IT governance and cybersecurity challenges.• BIM Modeling: With over five years of expertise in MEP modeling• Industry Credentials: Holds certifications in PMP, CCAK , MEP, and previously CRISC, CISA.Sam has worked extensively in project management, data sciences, and BIM services, offering strategic solutions to clients in regulated environments, while advising early-stage tech companies. His session will also explore the role of Conversational AI, a breakthrough technology leveraging natural language processing and machine learning to enhance collaboration and communication within BIM platforms.________________________________________Session Details• Session Title: The Future of Building Information Modeling (BIM) and AI• Session Code: TS111• Date: Thursday, December 5, 2024• Time: 2:30 PM – 4:00 PMThis session promises to deliver transformative insights tailored for architects, engineers, builders, developers, and other professionals eager to harness the power of AI and BIM in their projects.________________________________________Why Attend?As the construction industry embraces digital transformation, the integration of BIM and AI is leading the charge. This session will demonstrate how AI-powered BIM solutions are enabling:• Smarter project planning and resource management.• Predictive analytics for maintenance and risk mitigation.• Enhanced communication and collaboration through conversational AI.The session will also address critical considerations surrounding data security and ethical AI practices, ensuring attendees are prepared to adopt these technologies responsibly.________________________________________Event Highlights• Dates: December 4–6, 2024• Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building, Toronto, Canadao Show Hours: Wednesday, Thursday: 9:30 AM – 5:00 PMo Friday: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PMSpecial Offer: Register now and save $10 on your session pass using the code "GISPEAKER10" at checkout.Register Here to secure your spot today.________________________________________About The Buildings Show #TBS24The Buildings Show, North America's largest event for architecture, construction, and real estate, is the premier platform for professionals across architecture, construction, and real estate to connect, learn, and discover the latest innovations shaping the industry.________________________________________About GRC Building ServicesGRC Building Services, is a boutique consulting engineering and IT services organization, enabling sustainable, environment friendly data-driven technologies.________________________________________Be Part of the FutureDon’t miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights into how BIM and AI are redefining the construction industry. Whether you’re an architect, engineer, builder, or developer, this session will provide the tools and knowledge you need to thrive in a dynamic and evolving field.Join me at The Buildings Show 2024 and hear about of the technologies driving the future of construction.For exclusive insights or to schedule an interview, contact:

