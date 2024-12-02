Award-winning author Marlene M. Bell shares her creative journey in 'Reader’s House Magazine'

Reader's House Magazine is available on Barnes & Noble Content page Marlene M. Bell Interview Award is presented a group of exceptional authors.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marlene M. Bell , the award-winning author known for her captivating Annalisse mystery series and heartwarming children’s books, was recently featured in "Reader’s House Magazine." The magazine’s editor praised Bell’s literary achievements and presented her with the prestigious Editor’s Choice Award of Excellence, an honor reserved for a select group of exceptional authors.In the feature, Bell discussed her creative process, the inspiration behind her stories, and the unique influence of her East Texas sheep ranch on her writing. Her Annalisse series, particularly the latest installment "Copper Waters," has been lauded for its intricate plots and vivid settings. Set in New Zealand, "Copper Waters" explores themes of family ties and betrayal, with the country’s scenic landscapes and sheep stations playing a pivotal role in the story."Because of my sheep husbandry background, New Zealand was chosen for its beautiful scenic landscape and a place to showcase their sheep stations," Bell explained. "Readers who might not know how other countries raise their sheep would find the information interesting and an excellent learning experience."Bell’s versatility as a writer extends to children’s literature, with her picture book "Mia and Nattie: One Great Team!" drawing from her personal experiences on the ranch. The story, inspired by a bottle lamb raised in her home, conveys lessons of belonging and unconditional love. "Having sheep as part of our family has made it essential to create stories with sheep and lambs making cameo appearances in novels and children’s books. You could say, I write what I know!" Bell shared.The interview also highlighted Bell’s ability to blend her artistic background with her writing. As an accomplished artist and photographer, she uses her visual creativity to craft vivid descriptions and settings in her novels."Without question, my ability to draw and paint what I see in nature has made me better at descriptions for my books," she noted.Bell’s journey from artist to award-winning author is a testament to her dedication and passion for storytelling.Reflecting on her path, she offered advice to aspiring writers: "The best advice I can give new authors is to research the genre they plan to write and read, read, read the work of other authors both inside the genre and outside. Most importantly, be sure and publish the most professional product possible—which includes a battery of editors, cover designers, a great book formatter, and plenty of proofreaders."With her ability to connect with readers of all ages and her commitment to excellence, Marlene M. Bell continues to leave an indelible mark on the literary world. Her feature in "Reader’s House Magazine" and the recognition of her work with the Editor’s Choice Award of Excellence further solidify her place as a standout figure in contemporary literature.

