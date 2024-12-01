Working Visit by Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Second Minister for Education and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman to Egypt, 2 to 3 December 2024

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Education and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman will make a working visit to Cairo, Egypt from 2 to 3 December 2024. Minister Maliki will represent Singapore at the Cairo Ministerial Conference to Enhance the Humanitarian Response in Gaza on 2 December. The Conference, co-hosted by Egypt President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, aims to address the urgent humanitarian needs in Gaza and early recovery requirements, and how the international community could support these efforts.

Minister Maliki will have bilateral meetings with several heads of delegation on the sidelines of the Cairo Ministerial Conference. He will also meet with Singaporean students in Cairo.

Minister Maliki will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

1 DECEMBER 2024