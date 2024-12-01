Submit Release
News Search

There were 137 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,118 in the last 365 days.

Working Visit by Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Second Minister for Education and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman to Egypt, 2 to 3 December 2024

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Education and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman will make a working visit to Cairo, Egypt from 2 to 3 December 2024. Minister Maliki will represent Singapore at the Cairo Ministerial Conference to Enhance the Humanitarian Response in Gaza on 2 December. The Conference, co-hosted by Egypt President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, aims to address the urgent humanitarian needs in Gaza and early recovery requirements, and how the international community could support these efforts.

 

Minister Maliki will have bilateral meetings with several heads of delegation on the sidelines of the Cairo Ministerial Conference. He will also meet with Singaporean students in Cairo.

 

Minister Maliki will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

 

.     .     .     .     .

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

1 DECEMBER 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Working Visit by Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Second Minister for Education and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman to Egypt, 2 to 3 December 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more