Neurology Learning and Behavior Center in Utah Demonstrates EarliPoint Evaluation for Early Autism Detection in Children

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Neurology Learning and Behavior Center, under the direction of Dr. Sam Goldstein , is excited to announce that it is now offering the EarliPoint Evaluation , an innovative, FDA-authorized diagnostic device designed to assist clinicians in evaluating autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in children as young as 16 months. This cutting-edge technology, developed by EarliTec Diagnostics , Inc., provides clinicians, parents, and caregivers with earlier, more accurate insights into a child's developmental vulnerabilities, supporting timely intervention and care.The EarliPoint Evaluation employs Social-Visual Engagement (SVE) technology to capture a child's looking behavior. At the same time, they watch videos of toddlers in various social scenarios. EarliPoint generates precise data that clinicians can compare to an extensive, clinically validated database of typical child behavior by measuring where and when a child focuses during specific moments. This allows the evaluation to identify potential signs of autism far earlier than traditional methods."Early diagnosis is critical in providing children with the support they need to thrive," said Dr. Goldstein. "The EarliPoint Evaluation empowers clinicians with timely, objective information that can significantly reduce the wait for diagnosis, improving family outcomes.”Product Demonstration for MediaThe Neurology Learning and Behavior Center (230 South 500 East in Salt lake City, UT) will host a live demonstration of the EarliPoint Evaluation on December 6, 2024, at 10 AM exclusively for media members. During this event, attendees can observe the device and meet with Dr. Goldstein and other experts to discuss the benefits of early autism detection.About EarliPoint EvaluationThe EarliPoint Evaluation analyzes a child's moment-by-moment engagement with video scenes, comparing this behavior to the entrainment patterns of typically developing children, who tend to focus on socially salient aspects of a scene in unison about 80% of the time. With over 120 data points captured per second, clinicians receive highly detailed, objective information that increases their confidence in diagnosing autism and enables earlier, more targeted intervention.About the Neurology Learning and Behavior CenterThe Neurology Learning and Behavior Center, founded in 1980 and led by Dr. Goldstein, specializes in comprehensive neuropsychological assessments and developmental care for children. Focusing on early intervention and personalized treatment, the center offers a wide range of diagnostic tools and therapies to support children with developmental and neurological concerns. Dr. Goldstein is the co-author of the Autism Spectrum Rating Scales, as well as 3 textbooks and a trade book on autism.Media ContactFor more information or to RSVP for the product demonstration, please contact:James WoodsNeurology Learning and Behavior Centermediarelations@samgoldstein.com(801) 455-6334

