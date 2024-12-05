Inspirational Artist Transforming Hospital Rooms One View at a Time

LandEscape Window Mural at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Institute

Colleen Wall, an artist and cancer survivor, gives patients a “window view” at Roswell Park Cancer Center, where ten window murals were recently installed.

My LandEscape window murals are meant to offer patients an escape from the sterile hospital environment and take them on an imaginary journey to a sunny place.” — Colleen Wall

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colleen Wall, an artist and cancer survivor, is on a mission to provide a “window view” to patients undergoing treatment at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, where ten murals were recently installed.The nine window murals and one twenty-nine-foot mural were installed in treatment rooms at Roswell Park in November which is National Arts & Healthcare month. Colleen’s journey into the Arts & Healthcare field began in 1995, when she was diagnosed with cancer while four months pregnant. This life-changing experience fueled her passion for using art to uplift others facing similar battles. From 2008 to 2011, she served as an Artist in Residence on the oncology floor at Women’s & Children’s Hospital of Buffalo, an experience that changed her perspective—and her mission—forever.One spring morning, Colleen entered a patient’s room and remarked, “It’s such a beautiful day outside!” The patient, looked up from her bed and replied, “It always looks the same from here.” This simple but powerful exchange sparked Colleen’s idea for a Kickstarter project, A View for a Room, Transforming Healthcare Spaces which launched and was successfully funded in 2013. The Kickstarter campaign offered her the opportunity to go on a painting sabbatical where she created the twenty inspirational LandEscape window paintings.These window-inspired paintings, designed specifically for healthcare environments, incorporate elements of nature, and include roads and paths, to invite the viewer into the scene. Colleen’s goal is to give every patient a view to a sunny, peaceful place, offering a mental escape from the confines of the hospital room and a reminder that better days are ahead.“Spending long periods of time in a hospital room can feel isolating,” said Colleen Wall. “These window paintings are meant to help patients feel as though they are not confined to a sterile room but instead can take an imaginary journey outside into nature. It’s my way of sharing the hope that helped me through my own challenges.”The installation was made possible thanks to the generous support of the Curatolo Family Endowment.To learn more about Colleen Wall’s mission and to view the window paintings, visit www.colleendarbydesigns.com About Colleen Wall (formerly Colleen Darby):Colleen is a Buffalo-based artist who believes in the transformative power of the arts. After being diagnosed with cancer in 1995 while four months pregnant, Colleen has dedicated much of her life to using art as a tool for healing and emotional support. Her LandEscape paintings and artistic endeavors continue to inspire individuals facing challenges in their lives.

I produced this video for my Kickstarter campaign that was successfully funded back in 2013. The funds raised allowed me to create the LandEscape series.

