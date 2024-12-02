SFTPPlus Completes AS2 Interoperability Test Event with Drummond

Drummond Certified AS2-4Q-2024

SFTPPlus successfully completed Drummond’s full-matrix AS2 test event, earning Drummond Certified™ status for Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) standards.

This certification ensures that SFTPPlus remains at the forefront of secure file transfer solutions to meet the widest possible needs by offering a comprehensive and cost-effective product” — Tim Adams

YEOVIL, SOMERSET, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SFTPPlus successfully completed Drummond’s full-matrix AS2 test event, earning Drummond Certified™ status. This certification confirms that SFTPPlus meets critical standards for secure and reliable data exchange, enabling seamless communication between trading partners while ensuring data integrity and security."I'm delighted to confirm the continuing development of SFTPPlus through collaboration with customers as well as utilising the efforts of our high quality development team. They are to be congratulated on reaching a major milestone through investment and commitment of time and skills." said Tim Adams, Sales Director at Pro:Atria, "This certification ensures that SFTPPlus remains at the forefront of secure file transfer solutions to meet the widest possible needs by offering a comprehensive and cost-effective product. As we approach our 20th year since SFTPPlus was launched, it is appropriate that such a major landmark is reached with a high profile certification."During the test event, Drummond’s experts rigorously evaluated SFTPPlus to ensure compliance with Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) standards. The full-matrix testing process included comprehensive assessments of secure data transmission, encryption, and authentication protocols, ensuring SFTPPlus delivers reliable and secure electronic communication."Congratulations to the team at Pro:Atria for successfully obtaining Drummond's AS2 certification," said Patrick Paschall, Director of Information Security & Interoperability Services at Drummond. "AS2 interoperability testing and certification plays a vital role in ensuring secure and reliable data exchange between trading partners and is critical for organizations that rely on EDI for business operations"Pro:Atria SFTPPlus version 5.7.0 successfully completed the 4th quarter 2024 full-matrix AS2 test event, earning Drummond Certified™ status. Certification confirms compliance with robust AS2 standards, including encryption, digital signatures, and delivery confirmation. This certification does not represent an endorsement by any governing body.The AS2-4Q24 Test Event Final Report can be viewed at Drummond Certified Products About Pro:AtriaPro:Atria provides enterprise strength secure, managed file transfer (MFT) software with audit, authentication, automation to meet all enterprise requirements using a single product - SFTPPlus - suited to all use scenarios and designed to integrate with existing processes.• Supported protocols include: AS2, SSH/SFTP, FTPS, HTTPS, PGP, SCP, WebDAV etc• Can be deployed on-premise, cloud or container.• Windows, Linux, macOS, Kubernetes, Docker, Azure etc• FIPS 140-2, GPG 13, HIPAA/HITECH ready• multiple authentication and integration options• Client and Server may be installed standalone or together• Free, supported trials for new customers• migration and integration support• Used worldwide since 2005• including Fortune100 and government entities• Affordable pricing with unlimited usageAbout Drummond Group, LLCFor over 25 years, Drummond has been a trusted leader in compliance testing and certification. Drummond initially specialized in supporting Health IT software developers creating EHR and e-prescription systems. Today, Drummond’s expertise spans compliance, FHIR interoperability, and cybersecurity, servicing other sectors such as healthcare payers, providers, retail, and finance.Drummond provides expert testing, certification, assessment, and advisory services for critical standards and regulations, including ONC Health IT, FHIR, AS2, AS4, ebXML, EPCS, HIPAA, PCI, FTC, and more. Our comprehensive cybersecurity solutions help organizations identify vulnerabilities, reduce risks, and maintain secure, compliant operations, empowering them to deliver trusted systems and services.Notes to editorsIssued by Pro:Atria Ltd.For further information please contact Tim Adams on+44 (0)1963 441311 or email tim.adams@proatria.comEmail us at sales@proatria.com

