CME Group secures multiple awards for Adelaide Oval innovative lighting transition

Adelaide Oval Adelaide Oval lighting upgrade. Credit Matt Turner CME’s Chris Mattner CEO and Frank Crisci Senior Site Manager receiving the National (NECA) Lighting Design & Construct Award

Mr Mattner & CME have secured 8 prestigious awards in just 5 months for the Adelaide Oval LED lighting upgrade. Enhancing the fan experience and sustainability

ADELAIDE , SOUTH AUSTRALIA , AUSTRALIA, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CME has been recognised for their work in upgrading the Adelaide Oval's tower lights from HID to LED, featuring full colour and animation capabilities.CME has been acknowledged for its innovative efforts in transitioning the Adelaide Oval's tower lights from HID to LED, achieving a 'double victory' over two consecutive nights at two separate state awards.CME Group's groundbreaking LED tower lighting upgrade at Adelaide Oval has garnered significant recognition, winning the Lighting Design & Construct Award at the South Australian NECA Awards, along with the prestigious perpetual award for the best South Australian project in August this year.The NECA Awards represent the highest accolade in the electrical and communications industry, celebrating outstanding achievement and innovation at both state and national levels. As the state award winner, CME has now taken out the highest awards. The National NECA Awards took place on Thursday, 28 November in Melbourne\. With no time to celebrate, Chris and the CME team flew back to Adelaide to attend the IES SA/NT Lighting 2024 Awards at The National Wine Centre Adelaide. Partnering with the Mott MacDonald team, the group achieved a clean sweep, winning the Lighting Excellence Awards, the prestigious Ron Hinde Perpetual Award, and the People's Choice Award. These accolades have advanced the team to the global awards.In October, CME showcased the Adelaide Oval at the SVB Live Global Conference in Dublin, Ireland, delivering a spectacular presentation on "The LED Revolution," which garnered great interest globally.After CEO Chris Mattner won the 40 Under 40 Inspiring Leader Award in July, the CME team has received an additional seven awards for their outstanding work on the LED lighting upgrade at Adelaide Oval. In an eight-week lights-out period, the CME team successfully transitioned the stadium's ageing high-intensity discharge (HID) tower lighting system to LED. This upgrade makes Adelaide Oval the only major stadium in Australia equipped with both immaculate white broadcast sports lighting and full-colour light show capabilities. Importantly, the new lights are approximately 40% more energy-efficient, aligning perfectly with Adelaide Oval's sustainability goals."This project is a testament to CME's commitment to innovation and excellence in stadium lighting," said Chris Mattner, CEO of CME. "Our goal was to enhance the Adelaide Oval fan experience while contributing to the venue's sustainability objectives. We are thrilled to be recognised by NECA SA/NT, highlighting our team's hard work and dedication to completing such a high-profile project within a short timeframe."

Adelaide Oval Lighting Upgrade 2023

