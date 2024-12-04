Red Circle Solutions Introduces SchoolPosterMakers.com.

SchoolPosterMakers.com - the premier destination for school poster printing machines.

Red Circle Solutions has launched SchoolPosterMakers.com, a website offering poster-making solutions designed specifically for K-12 schools. The new platform provides tools for educators to create visual materials for classrooms and school events, focusing on accessibility and functionality for educational settings.

"The wide format printer market for schools is a difficult landscape for schools to tackle, because there are a lot of misleading companies offering products and services that differ widely. Our hope is to make this process easier for schools by providing transparent pricing and very clear definitions of the products and services they receive" said Mark Marais, President of Red Circle Solutions.

SchoolPosterMakers.com offers three main product lines to meet the needs of schools:

Classroom Pro Series: Printers designed for creating indoor educational materials using dye ink, available in 24" and 36" options. These models come bundled with software, coated poster paper, and ink.

Campus Pro Series: For both indoor and outdoor applications, these printers feature water-resistant pigment ink and support a variety of media types, making them suitable for banners and large-scale visuals.

TeacherCraft Pro Poster Printer Cutters: Equipped for custom-shaped designs like decals and stickers, these eco-solvent printer cutters provide options for unique visual projects.

Each product is offered in packages that include essential supplies and a one-year warranty with next-business-day service.

Flexible Solutions for School Budgets

SchoolPosterMakers.com provides several payment options, including credit cards, purchase orders, checks, and long-term payment plans through Affirm. Free shipping is available for all orders, ensuring schools can access the tools they need while staying within budget constraints.

Commitment to Customer Support

The company emphasizes customer service with a dedicated support team and a comprehensive range of supplies, including gloss photo paper and outdoor banner vinyl. Over 4,200 clients across 1,650 school districts currently use the company's products, supported by an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

About SchoolPosterMakers.com

SchoolPosterMakers.com is a platform developed by Red Circle Solutions to provide affordable, high-quality printing solutions for K-12 educators. The company aims to enhance classroom engagement through visually appealing materials while supporting schools with reliable technology and customer service.

For more information, visit www.schoolpostermakers.com.

