Shohoni Mahabub Honored with the 2024 Global Recognition Award for Leadership and Innovation in Business Analytics & AI

Shohoni Mahabub with the 2024 Global Recognition Award

This recognition inspires me to continue leveraging technology to solve complex business challenges and drive meaningful change.” — Shohoni Mahabub

VIRGINIA, VA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shohoni Mahabub , a distinguished professional in business analytics and artificial intelligence, has been honored with the 2024 Global Recognition Award, an accolade reserved for exceptional individuals who demonstrate significant contributions in innovation, leadership, and advancing their respective fields.Ms. Mahabub’s recognition comes because of her groundbreaking achievements in data analysis and AI-driven solutions, which have set new benchmarks in business decision-making and organizational efficiency. This award also highlights her role as a thought leader in developing advanced frameworks for business analysis and digital transformation.Professional Milestones and Achievements:Shohoni Mahabub received this prestigious award in recognition of her exceptional contributions to business analytics, bolstered by an impressive portfolio of seven professional certifications and five scholarly articles . Her expertise lies in leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to revolutionize business strategies. As a Certified Business Analysis Professional (CBAP) accredited by IIBA, she has showcased extensive experience in business analysis, establishing herself as a distinguished leader within the BA community. Her credentials as a Certified Artificial Intelligence Scientist (CAIS) further underscore her capability as a senior AI professional and business leader, and she is adept at developing transformative AI solutions and strategies. Additionally, her certification as a PMI Professional in Business Analysis (PMI-PBA) highlights her proficiency in applying advanced business analysis tools and techniques to enhance project outcomes and drive success. Ms. Mahabub has advanced qualifications, including a Master of Science in Information Technology from Washington University of Science and Technology, USA.Ms. Mahabub is an active member of leading professional organizations, including the International Institute of Business Analysis (IIBA), Project Management Institute (PMI), and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). She frequently shares her expertise at conferences and webinars, further enriching the fields of business analysis and artificial intelligence.Global Recognition Award: A Symbol of ExcellenceThe Global Recognition Award, listed among Forbes’ top 10 global business awards, celebrates trailblazers in fields like STEM, technology, and business analysis. Ms. Mahabub’s win is a testament to her exceptional leadership, innovative thinking, and impactful contributions, which have influenced both academic research and practical implementation in the corporate sector.“This recognition inspires me to continue leveraging technology to solve complex business challenges and drive meaningful change,” said Ms. Mahabub. “I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to advancements in business analytics and AI.”For more information about Ms. Mahabub’s work and achievements, please contact:

