GW Health PR Teams Up with Valorena Online to Address Health Literacy in Pharma Public Relations and Marketing

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GW Health Public Relations (PR), a next-generation healthcare communications agency, today announced a strategic partnership with Valorena Online, a marketing communications consultancy specializing in multicultural strategy and health literacy.This collaboration combines GW Health PR ’s expertise in healthcare public relations and engagement with Valorena Online’s focus on advancing health literacy, equity and research, offering unparalleled value to pharmaceutical and biotech clients. The partnership is set to begin January 1, 2025.“This partnership enhances our ability to provide clients with cutting-edge strategies that address the unique cultural and health literacy needs,” said Aleisia Gibson Wright, Founder and Principal of GW Health PR. “With Valorena Online’s expertise, we can help pharma and biotech companies better connect with patients, drive meaningful engagement, and ultimately improve health outcomes.”GW Health PR specializes in delivering culturally resonant healthcare communications by leveraging deep insights and a network of Black health insiders. The agency provides a full suite of services, including media relations, patient advocacy, creative content development, crisis management, and social media strategy. By aligning and integrating Valorena Online’s expertise, GW Health PR enhances its ability to develop culturally relevant messaging and supports and fosters equitable healthcare access.“Pharmaceutical and biotech companies face increasing complexity to demonstrate their commitment to health equity,” said Valerie L. Williams-Sanchez, PhD, Principal Consultant of Valorena Online, LLC. “By collaborating with GW Health PR on health literacy, we can help organizations elevate their cultural fluency, and craft broader-reaching strategies that not only meet regulatory standards but also foster authenticity, trust and engagement with diverse audiences.”The partnership will also support product launches, disease awareness campaigns, and community engagement programs, equipping pharma marketing teams with education, insights, and innovative approaches to drive results in today’s competitive landscape.“Together, GW Health PR and Valorena Online offer a unique ability to bridge cultural gaps in healthcare communications,” said Gibson Wright. “Our combined expertise ensures that clients are meeting their business goals and making a meaningful difference in patients' lives.”About GW Health PR, LLCGW Health PR, LLC, is a next-generation communications agency dedicated to supporting emerging and mid-sized specialty pharma and biotech companies in their mission to advance healthcare for all. The agency specializes in crafting culturally resonant communications, leveraging authentic storytelling, and addressing health equity challenges to deliver measurable results.About Valorena Online, LLCValorena Online, LLC, founded by Valerie L. Williams-Sanchez, PhD, is a New York-based consultancy specializing in multicultural strategy and marketing communications solutions across industries. With expertise in health literacy and equity, the company delivers innovative solutions for healthcare professionals, public health organizations, and academic and clinical health systems.For more information, please contact:Josh WrightMedia RelationsGW Health PRJosh@gwhealthpr.com+1-917-414-8939

