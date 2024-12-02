United States Premier League (USPL): Maryland Mavericks qualify for finals after win against New Jersey Titans

Maryland Mavericks reach finals of USPL season 3

Shreyas Movva's breathtaking cameo of 26 runs off just 10 balls propelled Maryland Mavericks to thrilling win over New Jersey Titans in semis of USPL

Shreyas Movva's quickfire 26 runs off 10 balls guided Maryland Mavericks to a thrilling 3-wicket victory over New Jersey Titans, earning them a place in the United States Premier League (USPL) Season 3 finals at Broward County Stadium, Florida.

With Maryland needing 26 runs off 13 balls, Movva entered the crease and played a pivotal role in the chase. He hit a six to reduce the target to 16 runs off the final over. Movva struck another six off the first ball of the over, bringing the equation to 7 runs off 3 balls. He hit another six before sealing the game with a boundary on the penultimate delivery. Movva’s match-winning performance earned him the Player of the Match award.

New Jersey Titans will now face New York Cowboys in the semi-final eliminator on Saturday. The Cowboys, having come back strong in the tournament, defeated Carolina Eagles in the second semi-final to stay in the race for the title.

After winning the toss, Maryland Mavericks chose to bowl. New Jersey Titans made a strong start, with openers Sujith Gowda and Josh Cobb putting on 68 runs in the first 7 overs. However, Mavericks skipper Shubham Ranjane dismissed both openers, leading to a collapse that left the Titans at 134/5.

Hammad Azam and Joshua James briefly revived the innings, but both were dismissed while attempting to accelerate the score. The Titans managed to reach 175/9 in their allotted 20 overs, with Arjun Mahesh providing late momentum.

In reply, Maryland Mavericks started steadily, with Dwayne Smith scoring an aggressive 17 runs before the team lost three quick wickets, slipping to 48/3 in 6.1 overs. Saiteja Mukkamalla and Shubham Ranjane built a 54-run partnership to stabilize the innings, but their dismissals left the Mavericks at 116/5 in the 15th over.

Sujit Nayak and Bhaskar Yadram tried to maintain the chase but were dismissed as the required run rate increased in the final overs. Shreyas Movva, however, produced a remarkable finish, scoring 26 runs in 10 balls to guide the Mavericks to victory with 1 ball to spare, securing their place in the finals.

Second Semi-Final: New York Cowboys vs. Carolina Eagles

New York Cowboys continued their strong comeback, defeating Carolina Eagles by 47 runs to keep their title hopes alive. The Cowboys were bowled out for 148 in 19.5 overs, with Mukhtar Ahmed (68 off 50) and Dilpreet Bajwa (35 off 17) providing a solid foundation.

Carolina Eagles struggled in the chase, folding for 101 runs in 17.5 overs. Parveen Kumar was named Player of the Match for his key performance, taking three wickets and dismantling the Eagles’ batting line-up.

The Cowboys, who lost their first three matches, have now won two consecutive games, setting up an important eliminator clash against New Jersey Titans on Saturday.

The United States Premier League (USPL) Season 3 has provided thrilling cricket action throughout the week. With Maryland Mavericks already in the finals, the focus now shifts to the semi-final eliminator to determine their opponent for the grand finale on December 1.

