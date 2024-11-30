Ke Ala Hou, A New Path Forward Governor’s Message December 2024

Posted on Nov 29, 2024 in Main

As 2024 comes to an end, it’s a time for reflection and gratitude. My administration has worked tirelessly to make significant progress on our priorities. We have made strides in creating more affordable housing units for working families and have been proactively tackling the issue of homelessness through building kauhale that includes support services. We have signed numerous bills to improve the cost of living in Hawai‘i and provide measures to create safer communities and of course, we have continued working with the people of Maui to rebuild Lahaina. For these reasons and many more, I am incredibly grateful for everyone’s time and devotion toward solving some of Hawai‘i’s most pressing issues. While there is always more work to be done, it’s important to take a moment to recognize all that we have accomplished together this year!

In the spirit of giving back, our office regularly participates in volunteer opportunities in the community. This year we volunteered at Hui Mahi‘ai ‘Āina, a kauhale in Waimānalo operated by Aunty Blanche. A few members of our office also chose to sponsor a couple of families through a local nonprofit organization. We encourage everyone to participate in philanthropy this holiday season. One amazing opportunity is to donate to nonprofits through the Giving Machine, which recently kicked off at Ala Moana Center. There are two Giving Machines available on O‘ahu, as well as one on Maui and one on the Big Island.

As we head into the holiday season, I also encourage you to buy local whenever possible. Small businesses are the backbone of our communities and define our state’s unique character. Please take time to enjoy the holidays with your loved ones. I wish you and your family a safe and wonderful holiday season!

Warmest regards,