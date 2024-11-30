Get Ready for the 2024-2025 LifeSmarts Competition!

Posted on Nov 29, 2024 in Main

Last year’s winners, Team Kalani 4.2 from Kalani High School, were crowned first-place champions at the 2024 Hawaiʻi LifeSmarts State Competition. Photo courtesy: DCCA.

Registration is now open for the LifeSmarts Competition, inviting students from across the state to form teams. This opportunity is available to public, private, home, charter and alternative schools, as well as clubs and youth organizations. Each team must have an adult sponsor or coach, and schools or clubs can enter multiple teams under one coach.

LifeSmarts is a free educational program that prepares students to enter the real world as savvy consumers by teaching them the consumer literacy skills needed to succeed. Students are challenged both individually and as a team through quizzes, challenges and a gameshow-style competition.

Brought to Hawai‘i by the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Business Registration and Insurance Divisions, in partnership with the Hawai‘i Credit Union League, this program promises to be both educational and fun!

We encourage the public to spread the word and share this opportunity with friends and family. For more information, please contact Theresa Kong Kee at 808-587-7400. This year’s competition promises to be a fantastic experience for our keiki!