DLIR Empowers Future Workforce Leaders Across Hawaiʻi

Posted on Nov 29, 2024 in Main

The Hawai‘i State Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) Workforce Development Division is actively shaping Hawai‘i’s future workforce through its Hele Imua Internship Program. The program offers those seeking employment an opportunity for hands-on experience, professional skill-building and pathways to government careers. State agencies are invited to partner in hosting interns, further expanding opportunities for young professionals to gain exposure to public sector careers.

Participant Kyra Kaloi smiles for a photo. Photo courtesy: DLIR.

This year, several former interns shared how the program helped launch their careers. Jonathan Fatu, placed at the Department of Human Services (DHS), credited the program with guiding him to a career aligned with his goals. Megan Yamamoto, also placed at DHS, noted, “The program connects individuals to jobs in a meaningful way, fostering a sustainable workforce and retaining local talent.”

Another participant, Kyra Kaloi, spoke about her transformative experience with the Hele Imua/QUEST internship program. “This program equipped me with invaluable skills and knowledge I will carry for a lifetime,” she said. Initially uncertain of her career path, Kaloi found herself gaining clarity through the program and later secured a position with DLIR as an Employment Service Specialist II.

Alexander Stroble, who interned with DLIR’s Disability Compensation Division, also found the program to be a steppingstone. “Before Hele Imua, I had applied to many positions without success,” he explained. “The program allowed me to show my merits through actions. My time with DLIR’s TDI Disability team gave me the office experience I needed to move forward.”

The Hele Imua Internship Program remains a key resource for participants to secure meaningful work, explore government careers and establish valuable networks within the public sector. For more information on how state agencies can participate or for internship details, visit labor.hawaii.gov/wdd or call WDD at 808-586-8877.