NYC Stands United for Compassion with Sadhu Vaswani Center's Green Hands of Peace Movement on International Meatless Day

NYC’s Green Hands Movement celebrated Meatless Day, uniting people for compassion and sustainability, urging all to "Take the Veg Pledge" for a kinder planet.

Every act of kindness, like going meatless for even a single day, is a positive step towards a world of compassion and harmony. Together, we can create change.” — Didi Krishna

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The streets of New York City transformed into a vibrant canvas of compassion and sustainability this November 25th as the Sadhu Vaswani Center for World Peace led the groundbreaking Green Hands Movement to commemorate International Meatless Day and 145th birth anniversary of Sage Sadhu Vaswani. From the bustling Meatpacking District to the iconic Times Square, thousands of New Yorkers rallied behind the call to “Take the Veg Pledge,” creating a ripple effect of kindness and environmental consciousness that reached audiences worldwide.

Times Square Lit Up for Sadhu Vaswani’s Vision. The heart of the campaign pulsed with an awe-inspiring moment in Times Square. A towering digital billboard featured Sadhu Vaswani, the spiritual visionary and staunch advocate for universal compassion, alongside the powerful words: “Celebrate Meatless Day: Take the Veg Pledge.” This impactful visual lit up the city’s skyline, inspiring thousands to embrace a cruelty-free, sustainable lifestyle.

"Every act of kindness, like going meatless for even a single day, is a positive step towards a world of compassion and harmony. Together, we can create change.” said Didi Krishna Kumari, Head of the Sadhu Vaswani Mission Worldwide. A world renowned spiritual mentor, author and a renaissance woman paving way for humanity seeped in teaching of Dada J.P. Vaswani and Sadhu Vaswani.

The Greenhands Movement is a Collective Call for Compassion. The Green Hands Movement brought together an extraordinary coalition of individuals, from medical experts and activists to celebrities and influencers. Notable advocates included Dr. Taryn Marie, Dr. Anna Yusim, Dr. Eva Selhub, actress Justina Adorno, activist Jamie Logan, and vegan author Victoria Moran, among others. Supporting organizations such as UnChained TV, GenV, and popular NYC eateries like Zillions Pizza and Lolo’s Seafood Café amplified the campaign’s. Zillions Pizza even introduced a special “Veg Pledge Meal,” offering discounted vegan and vegetarian options to customers who took the pledge.

“New York City is the perfect place to inspire global change,” said Dr. Sudhir Parikh, renowned medical doctor and owner of ITV Gold TV Channels and Parikh Media. “One day of conscious eating can create a ripple effect that benefits the planet, our health, and our souls. Sadhu Vaswani’s message of peace is more relevant than ever. I urge everyone to transition to a vegetarian diet and, if not every day, at least one day a week.”

The city-wide collaborations didn’t stop there. The James Beard Foundation at Pier 57 supported the campaign, and groups like WhatsCookingTV spotlighted how conscious food choices can unite and transform communities. Student volunteers from NYU joined forces with the Sadhu Vaswani Center, distributing free vegetarian meals and raising awareness about the environmental and ethical benefits of a meat-free lifestyle.

“Sadhu Vaswani ji always believed in the power of one step,” shared Ashok Lalwani, President of the Sadhu Vaswani Center for World Peace. “One day without meat can spark a lifelong journey toward compassion, health, and planetary sustainability. We know this is just the beginning, we have a long way ahead of us before this becomes a living reality and we will continue to work in this direction here in the US and at all Sadhu Vaswani Centers across the globe.”

Raising thousands of green foam hands, New Yorkers stood united in iconic locations like Chelsea Market, Little Island, Brooklyn bridge and the Meatpacking District. The vibrant symbol of peace reminded all that going meatless for just one day can save billions of animals, significantly reduce carbon emissions, and pave the way for a kinder, more sustainable planet. The Greenhands for peace is a movement rooted in action and vision.

“People often underestimate the power of small actions,” said vegan activist and author Victoria Moran. “One meal, one day—it all adds up to massive change when we take the Veg Pledge together.”

Building the future together as per the vision of sage Sadhu Vaswani. This year’s campaign also highlighted the Sadhu Vaswani Center’s long-term goals, including the creation of a Peace Garden and a dedicated center for education and advocacy. These spaces will embody Sadhu Vaswani’s teachings of love, compassion, gratitude, forgiveness and harmony, serving as beacons of enlightenment for future generations to come.

“Sadhu Vaswani taught us to use our power to uplift and heal, not to harm. He taught us to start regardless,” said filmmaker Neha Lohia, the campaign designer. “This Meatless Day, as each person join in and raises their green hands for peace it adds up to show that a compassionate world is within reach if we stand together in solidarity.”

This is a call to action for a kinder tomorrow. As the Green Hands Movement triggered the NYC chapter, its message continues to grow and resonate globally. From the vibrant streets of New York to communities worldwide, the campaign urges everyone to make mindful choices that honor animals, protect the environment, and improve personal well-being one day at a time.

“Start with one day,” urged Dr. Eva Selhub, an expert in resilience and holistic health. “One day becomes a week, a week becomes a lifestyle. It’s not just about saving animals—it’s about saving ourselves.”

The 2024 Green Hands Movement has proven that change begins with one simple act. As Sadhu Vaswani’s teachings of compassion and sustainability echo around the world, the call is clear: Raise your Green Hand, Take the Veg Pledge, and join the movement for a kinder, more sustainable future.

