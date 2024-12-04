Eli Report collaborates with Condo Assist for faster, cheaper condo document review in Alberta

Eli Report offers condo document review Condo Assist - Assisting you with one of life’s biggest decisions

Eli Report's automated condo document review can be supplemented with a consultation with an expert reviewer and property manager through Condo Assist.

Condo buyers in Alberta understand document review. We are pleased to be offering expert consultation alongside Eli Report's automated condo review from Condo Assist, adding speed and reducing cost.” — Thomas Beattie, CEO

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- OctoAI Technologies Corp ("OctoAI"), a company specializing in advanced condo document review technology, has partnered with Condo Assist , an Alberta-based provider of professional condo document consultations. The collaboration aims to enhance consumer protection for condo buyers by streamlining the often-complex document review process while making it more accessible, especially for first time homebuyers and those downsizing. Eli Report , OctoAI’s flagship product, leverages AI to analyze and condense hundreds of pages of condominium documents into a concise, user-friendly report within minutes. Through this partnership, buyers can now supplement the automated insights with a one-hour consultation with a property management expert from Condo Assist. This service includes a detailed 30-minute review of the condo documents followed by a personalized consultation, enabling buyers to make informed decisions more efficiently, and is less than half the cost of traditional condo review in the Alberta market.Condo Assist’s role focuses on helping buyers navigate the complexities of condo ownership, providing professional insight into the key risks and nuances hidden in condo documents. Whether a buyer is new to the condo market or has prior experience, the combined offering aims to protect consumers by improving access to critical information and reducing the likelihood of costly surprises.“This partnership represents a significant step forward for transparency in the condo market,” said Thomas Beattie, CEO of OctoAI. “Traditional condo document reviews are often expensive and time-consuming, creating barriers for buyers. By combining instant AI-driven reports with expert consultation, we’re equipping buyers with the tools to evaluate properties quickly and thoroughly. This ultimately empowers them to make better-informed decisions.”The partnership highlights an emerging trend in the real estate sector, where technology and professional expertise come together to address longstanding challenges. With rising concerns about affordability and clarity in condo transactions, OctoAI and Condo Assist position themselves as advocates for more informed, confident buyers.Revolutionizing Condo Document ReviewTraditional manual condo document reviews can cost upwards of $500 and take nearly a week to complete. Eli Report disrupts this model by providing a free, automated report with options to upgrade with Condo Assist’s consultation. Buyers benefit from features like AI-powered summaries, a side-by-side document viewer, and insights on key topics such as financial health, lifestyle restrictions, and potential upcoming special assessments.With over 25,000 reports delivered across the U.S. and Canada, Eli Report has already helped thousands of users navigate complex condo and HOA documents. This collaboration with Condo Assist further enhances its offerings, providing a comprehensive and affordable alternative to traditional reviews.Designed for the Entire Condo EcosystemEli Report caters to a wide range of users:● Buyers and Owners gain access to vital information, helping them make sound investments and understand their communities.● Realtors enjoy faster transaction workflows, allowing them to better serve clients, negotiate effectively and close deals efficiently.● Property Managers benefit from tools that streamline budget analysis, capital planning, and operational oversight, enhancing their ability to serve communities effectively.About OctoAI and Eli ReportOctoAI Technologies Corp is dedicated to transforming real estate with innovative, AI-driven solutions. Eli Report provides buyers and professionals with critical insights into condo and HOA communities, using proprietary AI alongside OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology to deliver detailed, actionable reports.For more information about Eli Report or to access these services, visit https://elireport.com/ About Condo AssistWith over 10 years of experience in the condominium market, including management, development, ownership, and governance roles on Condominium Boards, Condo Assist offers expert insight into the critical documents that shape your condo experience. We help you navigate the complexities of condominium living, ensuring you make informed decisions with confidence. Learn more at https://condoassist.ca/

