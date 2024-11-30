Empowering First Responders and Veterans to Start 2025 Strong: True North Advisory LLC Hosts 2-Day Financial Challenge

Your Journey Starts Here! Discover the tools, strategies, and guidance you need to take control of your finances. Join the 2-Day Financial Challenge and transform your future today!

True North Advisory LLC’s 2-Day Financial Challenge on Dec 1-2, 2024, empowers heroes with tools to build strong financial foundations and secure their future.

Two types of pain, the pain of discipline or the pain of regret. The choice is yours” — Michael Barnes Sr

MD, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael E. Barnes Sr., MBA, founder of True North Advisory LLC and a seasoned Military Police Officer and Law Enforcement Supervisor, is on a mission to transform financial futures for first responders, veterans, and their families. On December 1-2, 2024, True North Advisory will host a 2-Day Financial Challenge designed to equip participants with the tools and knowledge to achieve financial clarity, security, and success."Two types of pain, the pain of discipline or the pain of regret. The choice is yours," says Barnes. His passion for helping others stems from decades of personal and professional experience, balancing his roles as a military officer, financial advisor, and advocate for those who serve.This virtual event will focus on empowering attendees to start 2025 with a financial plan tailored to their unique needs. Through comprehensive workshops, participants will gain insights into:Financial Goal Setting: Learn to set achievable and meaningful financial objectives.Debt Management: Discover strategies to manage and reduce debt efficiently.Saving and Investing: Explore practical ways to grow and protect wealth.“Our goal is to help professionals—from veterans to first responders—take control of their finances, protect their legacies, and create generational wealth,” Barnes explains. “As someone who lives the same challenges as those I serve, I understand the importance of financial stability in achieving peace of mind.”The challenge will feature True North Advisory’s Financial Positioning System, a proprietary framework designed to align personal and professional financial goals. Participants will leave equipped with actionable strategies for wealth management, risk mitigation, and legacy planning.True North Advisory’s approach is rooted in its founder’s commitment to fiduciary responsibility. “I collaborate with estate attorneys and tax professionals to ensure our clients’ best interests are always prioritized,” Barnes adds.By addressing the specific financial hurdles faced by first responders, military personnel, and their families, the event offers a unique perspective and practical solutions tailored to this community. With Michael’s extensive background in service and leadership, participants can trust they are learning from someone who truly understands their needs.Why Attend the 2-Day Financial Challenge?Empowerment: Start 2025 with the confidence to take charge of your financial future.Expert Guidance: Learn from a seasoned advisor who shares your experiences and values.Actionable Tools: Gain access to proven strategies and frameworks for success.

