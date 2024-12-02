C. B. Lyall Shines in Reader’s House Feature and Earns Prestigious Award

Reader's House 48th Issue1 Available in print on Barnes & Noble Content page C. B. Lyall interview Editor's Choice Award

Discover C. B. Lyall’s literary journey, creative insights, and fantasy worlds in her exclusive feature in Reader’s House magazine.

Every character I create carries a piece of my soul, making each story deeply personal yet universally relatable.” — C. B. Lyall

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning author C. B. Lyall continues to captivate readers and critics alike with her imaginative storytelling and thought-provoking themes. Recently featured in Reader’s House magazine , Lyall was celebrated for her literary achievements and her debut YA fantasy novel, " The Virus of Beauty ". The magazine’s editor praised Lyall’s work and presented her with the prestigious Editor’s Choice Award of Excellence, an honour reserved for a select group of exceptional authors.In the feature, Lyall shared insights into her journey from defying gender norms in 1960s Northern England to becoming a global voice in contemporary fantasy literature. Her experiences as a trailblazer in the male-dominated field of software development and her life across multiple countries have deeply influenced her writing. These themes of inequality, identity, and cultural exploration are woven into "The Virus of Beauty", a novel that challenges societal norms and redefines perceptions of beauty and power.Lyall’s unique premise—where beauty is a curse and ugliness holds power—has resonated with readers of all ages, offering a fresh perspective on societal obsessions with appearance. Her ability to blend complex themes with engaging narratives has solidified her place as a significant voice in the literary world.In addition to her YA series, Lyall is currently working on an adult historical fantasy series, "No Place for Decent Women", set in early 20th-century England. This new project continues her exploration of gender inequality, showcasing her versatility as a writer and her commitment to addressing important social issues through fiction.Lyall’s recognition in Reader’s House and the Editor’s Choice Award of Excellence highlight her growing influence in the literary community. Her journey, both personal and professional, serves as an inspiration to aspiring writers and readers alike, proving that resilience, imagination, and a passion for storytelling can break barriers and create lasting impact.Here are some quotes from the interview."As an author, my goal is to inspire readers to dream bigger and believe in the magic within themselves.""The beauty of storytelling lies in its power to connect people across time, space, and reality.""I write to challenge perceptions, spark curiosity, and remind readers that anything is possible.""Books are more than stories; they are bridges to understanding, empathy, and adventure.""Fantasy allows us to confront real-world challenges through the lens of magic and wonder."

