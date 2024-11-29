Kimtron installs Cannabis Decontamination system #20 in the state of Maine

Kimtron Technicians install and validate a HiRad-6001 at a cultivation facility in ME

OXFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since late 2021, Kimtron has been supplying industry-leading decontamination systems to the cannabis industry and has recently installed HiRad System # 20 into a new cultivation facility in Maine.Peter Cawley, Kimtron CEO states; “The industry is coming to realize that electrically initiated x-ray ( Photon Purification ) has proven the most e¬ffective means of eliminating pathogens in cannabis. While other technologies do exist, nothing but photons at a specific wavelength fully penetrate the plant, leaving nothing destroyed but potentially harmful pathogens.Cawley further states; “In terms of x-ray-based decontamination technology, the industry is also seeing the superior reliability of Kimtron equipment, which is directly related to the industrial-strength components produced right here in our US-based facility. Nothing has proven more reliable, and no competitive equipment rivals Kimtron’s warranty and low cost of ownership”David Somoroff, Kimtron VP of Marketing states; “One of the key metrics we use to measure our success is customer satisfaction. While 20 systems may not sound like a lot, and accounts for only a small percentage of our total installed base across all industries, we’re very proud of the fact we have maintained 100% cannabis customer satisfaction – half of whom have authorized us to use them as actual testimonials!”About the CompanyKimtron Inc. was formed in 1991 and is ISO-9001 certified design and manufacturing firm of patented, proprietary X-ray systems and components. The company serves hundreds of customers in a variety of industries including Medical Research, Aerospace, Metal Casting, Defense, and Homeland Security. Kimtron enjoys a reputation for producing world-class products and delivering unrivaled after-sale service. Kimtron is 100% American owned and produces all systems and components in the USA.For further information please contact:Peter Cawleypcawley@kimtron.comKimtron Inc.115 Hurley Rd.Bldg. # 6Oxford, CT 06478203-262-3361

