Submit Release
News Search

There were 693 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,241 in the last 365 days.

Carolyn Miles Scents 4 My Soul CEO to be Honored at this year 2024 Kwanza Celebration

Carolyn Miles Scents 4 My Soul CEO

Carolyn Miles Scents 4 My Soul CEO

We are an African American family and women-owned and operated aromatherapy and holistic wellness business since 2008.”
— Carolyn Miles
LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We, at Scents 4 My Soul, are thrilled and "incredibly proud" to announce that The Nassau County Office of Minority Affairs who will be hosting a Kwanzaa Celebration on Wednesday, December 18th, 2024, will be honoring small businesswoman owner Carolyn Miles.

Carolyn Miles, the Founder and CEO of Scents 4 My Soul, a seasoned local entrepreneur with years of experience in the aromatherapy and holistic health and wellness industry, is set to be honored along with a local high school senior scholarship winner at the lighting of the Kinara.

This year’s theme is “Be a Beacon of Light for a Brighter Future.” This milestone reflects the incredible growth and popularity of the Scents 4 My Soul brand we have experienced over the past few years. It is a testament to the brand’s incredible growth, the loyal customer following we have built which is the direct result of the passion and hard work of Carolyn Miles and our Scents 4 My Soul sales team and our exclusive in-house marketing by Von Doane.

The event will be held at the Cradle of Aviation Museum and Learning Center, One Davis Drive, Garden City, NY 11530. The doors will open at 5:30 PM and the event will start promptly at 6:00 PM. This is a free community/educational event.

Von Doane
Scents 4 My Soul
+1 347.404.6850
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

Scents 4 My Soul Professional Testimonial Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Carolyn Miles Scents 4 My Soul CEO to be Honored at this year 2024 Kwanza Celebration

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more