Ocho Sur Closed the III Ocho Sur Cup

The III Ocho Sur Cup has shown that soccer is more than a game, it is a way to strengthen ties between communities, inspire young people and celebrate the regional pride.” — Michael Spoor, Executive Director of Ocho Sur

PUCALLPA, UCAYALI, PERU, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As planned, on Sunday, November 10, there was a true sports festival in the final of the III Ocho Sur Cup, held in the stadium of the district of Nueva Requena, where the teams representing the villages of Nueva Barranca (men) and Sanja Seca (women) became champions.On the last date of the Men’s and Ladies’ Intercommunity Soccer Championship, organized annually by Ocho Sur, a business group dedicated to the sustainable production of palm oil in Ucayali, the outstanding former players Sergio “Checho” Ibarra and the “Diamond” Julio César Uribe participated as guest stars.CHAMPIONS 2024At noon on Sunday, the lady’s team of Sanja Seca won by W.O. to Shambo Porvenir.Subsequently, the men’s final match was played between the representatives of the villages of Nueva Barranca and Sanja Seca. Nueva Barranca won the 2024 Ocho Sur Cup with an overwhelming score of 4-2 and obtained the prize of 20,000 soles.The awards and medals were presented by the company’s senior officer, Alfonso Morante, the mayor of Nueva Requena, Jajaira Vásquez, and the outstanding soccer players Julio César Uribe and Sergio “Checho” Ibarra.During the Grand Final of the III Ocho Sur Cup, the CEO of the palm-growing group, Michael Spoor, expressed his great honor of being in the final of this sporting event, highlighting the spirit of the communities that have competed for months.“The III Ocho Sur Cup has shown that soccer is more than a game, it is a way to strengthen ties between communities, inspire young people and celebrate the regional pride. Our true wealth is in our union,” said the senior executive, congratulating the participants and winners.For his part, Alfonso Morante greeted and thanked the people of Nueva Requena and Curimaná for their participation in this sporting event because “the Ocho Sur Cup is unity, teamwork, excellence, perseverance and above all the joy of its people.”Likewise, Mayor Jajaira Vásquez expressed her gratitude to the Ocho Sur company for its support to sports and collaboration with other services in the region, highlighting the importance of working together for the benefit of the population.But this grand final of the III Ocho Sur Cup was not only a sporting event, but also featured the participation of the great comedian and impersonator from Pucallpa, Hernán Vidaurre, who made everyone laugh with his iconic characters: Alejandro Toledo, Dina Boluarte, the popular Roger and Dr. Chuncho.The Ocho Sur Cup, the cup that unites the people, is an event that has already become a tradition in the soccer of Ucayali and continues to captivate the region’s attention since its inception in 2022. Its closing on Sunday was an afternoon full of excitement and fun for all the crowd present.

The Spirit of Soccer: III Ocho Sur Cup 2024 Final

