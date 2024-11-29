New Book Release: "One-legged Uncle Jesse" by Mike Morris – A Riveting Tale of Resilience and Redemption

LAUREL , MD, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This summer, explore the pages of Mike Morris's captivating new novel, " One-legged Uncle Jesse ," a powerful multigenerational saga that spans over a century of American history. Released by Redwood Press, this profound narrative is set to be a cornerstone in literary explorations of faith, family dynamics, and the search for truth."One-legged Uncle Jesse" looks into the lives of the Sargent family, who confront and question traditional beliefs, navigating life’s challenges with a combination of strength, humor, and resilience. Without giving away all the details of their story, it's clear that Mike Morris has created a story that will connect with anyone who is interested in how family relationships work and how history shapes who we are. This book looks at the deep and sometimes complicated connections within a family and shows how past events and the place they live can influence people's lives and choices.This novel is an excellent choice for readers who appreciate stories of strong family ties, cultural heritage, and the struggles and triumphs that come with them. It is also perfect for those who enjoy exploring historical settings and how they influence families across generations."One-legged Uncle Jesse" is now available for purchase at online bookstores nationwide.About the AuthorMike Morris was born in Centre, Alabama, but has spent the majority of his adult life in the Washington, D.C., area. His diverse interests and careers as a jazz drummer and former English teacher have uniquely shaped his path. Mike often speaks fondly of the profound influence his students had on him, crediting them as the key inspiration for his decision to pursue a career in writing. As Mike approaches a significant personal milestone—nearly 50 years of marriage—he reflects on the joys of family life. Beyond his family and professional life, Mike has been an active and dedicated member of Soka Gakkai International for over fifty years. Mike Morris promotes peace and understanding through educational programs, cultural exchanges, and open dialogue with his work at the Soka Gakkai International.

