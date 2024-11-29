Climate-Tech Founder Nicholas Kee on the Climate Solution That Might Just Save Mankind

Founder Kee Foundation - Nicholas Kee

Kee is pioneering innovative climate solutions through seaweed farming, securing $500K in funding, and with a patent pending for seaweed-based activated carbon

Climate change doesn’t recognize borders, & neither should our solutions. Regenerative seaweed farming offers a way to restore marine ecosystems and empower communities simultaneously” — Nicholas Kee

SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year is on track to be the hottest on record, marked by devastating floods, raging fires, and unprecedented heatwaves. As global leaders continue to deliberate on solutions, the outcomes from COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, have left many developing nations dissatisfied, with promises of climate finance falling far short of the urgent needs. Against this backdrop of global inaction, one entrepreneur is taking decisive steps to address the climate crisis.

Nicholas Kee, a brilliant under-30 innovator from Jamaica, is charting a new course for climate advocacy through Kee Farms Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting climate change through regenerative seaweed farming. With the Foundation's bold initiatives, Kee is demonstrating how communities can play a direct role in mitigating climate impacts while creating sustainable economic opportunities.

While COP29’s agreement to provide $300 billion annually in climate finance by 2035 fell significantly short of the $1.3 trillion demanded by developing countries, Kee Farms Foundation is already delivering solutions on the ground. By harnessing the blue economy, Kee is cultivating seaweed that absorbs up to 20 times more carbon per acre than trees, providing an innovative way to sequester carbon while restoring ocean biodiversity.

"Climate change doesn’t recognize borders, and neither should our solutions," Kee remarked. "Regenerative seaweed farming offers a way to restore marine ecosystems and empower communities simultaneously."

Beyond carbon sequestration, the Foundation is exploring the use of seaweed in producing biochar, activated carbon, and biodegradable products. With a patent pending for activated carbon derived from seaweed, Kee Farms Foundation is poised to enter a market projected to reach $8.9 billion by 2026.

"Our work demonstrates that environmental sustainability and economic opportunity can go hand in hand," Kee explained. "We're turning the tide on climate change while opening new markets and creating jobs."

Kee Farms Foundation has trained over 50 Jamaican fisherfolk as seaweed farmers, with a goal of reaching 1,000 by 2030. These efforts not only reduce reliance on overfishing but also offer sustainable livelihoods to coastal communities most affected by climate change.

Despite facing regulatory challenges and funding hurdles, Kee Farms Foundation has successfully secured over $500,000 in funding through support and partnerships with global organizations such as UNICEF, UNDP, Sandals Foundation, and the World Bank. Additional backing from climate-focused entities, including The Earthshot Prize, Schmidt Marine Technology Partners, and others has further elevated the Foundation's international recognition and expanded its reach.

Kee Farms Foundation is set to scale its operations beyond Jamaica, with plans to establish initiatives in Latin America, Africa, and Southeast Asia. This ambitious expansion is supported by ongoing collaborations with regional governments, academic institutions, and conservation organizations to develop tailored and impactful solutions for each region.

About Kee Farms Foundation

Kee Farms Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Brooklyn, NY, dedicated to combating climate change through regenerative ocean and land agriculture. Founded in early 2024 by Nicholas Kee, the Foundation focuses on seaweed cultivation, ocean habitat restoration, and empowering local communities. By harnessing the blue economy, Kee Farms Foundation aims to restore ocean biodiversity, sequester carbon, and create sustainable livelihoods.

