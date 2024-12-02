Curate Laughs NOLA Launches Louisiana Big Gator Comedy Festival: Collaboration Driving the Future of Louisiana Comedy

LBGCF Headliners and Local Producer Image

Louisiana Big Gator Comedy Festival Aims to Shift Perspectives, Collaborate in Building a Sustainable Comedy Industry, and Support Louisiana Performers

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Curate Laughs NOLA, co-founded by Keka Hammond and Ralph Morris, is set to transform Louisiana’s comedy scene with the inaugural Louisiana Big Gator Comedy Festival , happening from December 12-14, 2024, in New Orleans. This three-day event is Louisiana's State Comedy Festival, featuring over 120 performers, more than 50 shows, and performances at over 12 venues across the city. With a focus on diversity, inclusivity, and economic growth, the festival aims to showcase a wide range of comedic styles while providing local talent with a much-needed platform.The festival, created by Curate Laughs NOLA, a company dedicated to supporting Louisiana's vibrant comedy scene, collaborates with local venues, producers, partners like Big Couch Theater and The Actor’s Apothecary. Their goal is to both celebrate the state's comedic culture and drive economic impact. “This festival is about more than just comedy; it’s a catalyst for change,” said Hammond. “By creating a national platform for talent and attracting tourism, we can support local venues, create business opportunities, and demonstrate that comedy is a revenue driver for the state.”The Louisiana Big Gator Comedy Festival will feature a diverse lineup including stand-up, improv, podcasts, sketch performances, talk shows, storytelling, and even a comedic short film. It offers something for every comedy fan, while spotlighting Louisiana’s top performers and producers. Ralph Morris, co-founder of Curate Laughs NOLA, emphasized the unifying power of comedy: “Comedy is not only about entertainment; it’s about uniting people, sparking joy, and making a lasting impact.”Featured comedians include Tahir Moore, Kelly Kellz, Pam McGeary, Mario P, Tee Ray Bergeron and many more, Hammond noted, "We’re building this festival from the ground up, making it bigger and better each year. We expect stumbles, but we’ll learn, adapt, and keep pushing forward. The festival also supports local comedy producers by sharing 60% of the profits from non-headlined shows. Morris explained, “By sharing profits, we’re giving back to the comedy community directly and helping them reinvest in Louisiana’s comedy industry. This year, we’re trying to prove to the community that this business model is real and scalable for Louisiana’s comedy industry. "We're not New York, LA, or Chicago – we’re designing for Louisiana and nowhere else."Curate Laughs NOLA is also focused on social impact. Two festival shows, Vagina Monolaughs and Queens: A Black Women’s Comedy Experience, will donate 10% of their profits to nonprofits supporting female and LGBTQIA+ communities in Louisiana. “Comedy should be a force for good,” Hammond said. “We are helping to uplift underrepresented voices and invest in their well-being.”Although ticket sales are lower than expected, the team is optimistic that word-of-mouth and local support will drive walk-up business. “We know the festival will draw a crowd once people realize the magnitude of what we’re doing here,” Hammond said. To keep comedy accessible, tickets are priced at $25, with several free events available. Hammond emphasized, “We’ve intentionally kept ticket prices low to ensure that everyone can enjoy high-quality comedy, regardless of their budget.”The Louisiana Big Gator Comedy Festival will be hosted at iconic New Orleans venues like Hardrock Cafe & The Howlin Wolf. The event will provide a platform for both emerging and established comedians, reflecting Louisiana’s cultural diversity and attracting comedy fans from across the country. Curate Laughs NOLA is dedicated to supporting the local comedy community while creating new opportunities for performers and producers. Hammond added, “This is a community-driven event. We’re committed to building a sustainable comedy industry in Louisiana.” In addition to performances, the festival will provide roundtables for comedy professionals, classes, and social events, helping to establish Louisiana as a top comedy destination. The event will help create a blueprint for sustainable growth and position the state’s comedy scene on a national level.Tickets for the Louisiana Big Gator Comedy Festival are now available, including multi-show passes and VIP experiences. For more information, tickets, or a list of performers and venues, visit www.louisianabiggatorcomedyfestival.com About Curate Laughs NOLA:Curate Laughs NOLA is a New Orleans-based comedy company focused on developing and showcasing Louisiana’s diverse comedy talent. Through events like the Louisiana Big Gator Comedy Festival, Curate Laughs NOLA is working to build a vibrant, sustainable comedy industry in the state and amplify underrepresented comedians' voices.

