RCP responds to MPs voting in favour of allowing assisted dying

The Royal College of Physicians has responded to MPs voting in favour of allowing assisted dying.

Dr Mumtaz Patel, acting as RCP president, senior censor and vice president for education and training, said:

“Following a survey of our members the RCP adopted a neutral position on assisted dying in 2019, reflecting the range of views throughout the 30 plus medical specialties. This means that the RCP neither supports nor opposes a change in the law.

“Now the bill has passed today’s vote, the RCP, in consultation with its Council, will consider the issues around implementation that it could or should engage with during the parliamentary process if assisted dying is to become law.

“We recognise the breadth of feeling felt on this issue – that is why the view of Council on if and how the RCP, given its neutral position, should engage with any eventual implementation is so important.”