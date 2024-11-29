Empowering Youth, Youth Workers and Businesses with Circular Economy Skills through Innovative Education Tools

AISR's CE+ Project Multiplier Event co-funded by the European union

CE+ Project empowers youth, youth workers and businesses with circular economy skills via tools, webinars, and games, driving sustainability and employability.

LETTERKENNY, DONEGAL, IRELAND, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Academy for International Science and Research (AISR) recently hosted a successful multiplier event for the CE+ Project, a ground-breaking Erasmus+ initiative aimed at fostering circular economy - and green skills among youth, youth workers, and businesses. The event showcased innovative educational tools, interactive resources, and strategies to address the urgent need for sustainable practices and green skill development.

A Vision for Sustainability and Employability

The CE+ Project is committed to bridging the skills gap and equipping youth with practical knowledge of circular economy principles. This initiative aligns with the European Union’s sustainability goals, emphasising digital readiness, resilience, and environmental responsibility. By targeting youth, educators, and businesses, the project aims to promote sustainability while boosting employability in emerging green sectors.

Educational Tools for Circular Economy Skills

During the event, attendees were introduced to key outputs of the CE+ Project, including:

The CE+ Handbook

A comprehensive guide offers best practices, career advice, and interactive activities to engage youth in green skill development. The handbook also supports youth workers with strategies for collaborating with businesses, organising internships, and promoting non-formal learning. Businesses can gain access to circular economy and sustainability case studies and practical information regarding internships.

CE+ Webinars and Virtual Courses

The webinars are uniquely designed to bring together experts from various circular economy sectors, facilitating the transfer of their specialised knowledge to the target audience. These webinars were compiled into a virtual course to develop interdisciplinary circular skills, empowering participants to apply them across multiple sectors. Rather than focusing solely on raising awareness, the course emphasises fostering behaviour change and igniting the entrepreneurial spirit among young people, encouraging actionable and impactful engagement.

The webinars provide training across three modules:

Baseline Requirements in a Circular Economy

Digital-Green and Sectoral Skills

Circular Business Design Models

Escape Room Games

Interactive games focusing on seven key sectors of the circular economy—electronics, packaging, plastics, textiles, construction, food, and water—offer players a fun, hands-on approach to learning.

Collaborative Learning for a Sustainable Future

The multiplier event underscored the importance of collaboration among youth workers, businesses, and youth. Attendees had opportunities to network and discuss actionable steps for integrating circular economy principles into non-formal educational settings and business models.

Looking Ahead

The CE+ Project provides free, accessible resources to youth, youth workers, and businesses.

The multiplier event concluded with a call to action: to embrace green practices, inspire the next generation of eco-leaders, and contribute to a circular economy that benefits society and the planet.

This project was co-funded by the European Union.

Partners participating in this project:

Academy for International Science and Research (AISR) - Ireland

EFCC Estonian Fieldbus Competency Centre OÜ - Estonia

EUROACTIVA - Belgium

VSI INOVACIJU BIURAS - Lithuania

EDU 4 U - Slovakia

