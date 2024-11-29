Empowering Youth, Youth Workers and Businesses with Circular Economy Skills through Innovative Education Tools

AISR's CE+ Project Multiplier Event

AISR's CE+ Project Multiplier Event

co-funded by the European union

co-funded by the European union

CE+ Project empowers youth, youth workers and businesses with circular economy skills via tools, webinars, and games, driving sustainability and employability.

LETTERKENNY, DONEGAL, IRELAND, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Academy for International Science and Research (AISR) recently hosted a successful multiplier event for the CE+ Project, a ground-breaking Erasmus+ initiative aimed at fostering circular economy - and green skills among youth, youth workers, and businesses. The event showcased innovative educational tools, interactive resources, and strategies to address the urgent need for sustainable practices and green skill development.

A Vision for Sustainability and Employability
The CE+ Project is committed to bridging the skills gap and equipping youth with practical knowledge of circular economy principles. This initiative aligns with the European Union’s sustainability goals, emphasising digital readiness, resilience, and environmental responsibility. By targeting youth, educators, and businesses, the project aims to promote sustainability while boosting employability in emerging green sectors.

Educational Tools for Circular Economy Skills
During the event, attendees were introduced to key outputs of the CE+ Project, including:

The CE+ Handbook
A comprehensive guide offers best practices, career advice, and interactive activities to engage youth in green skill development. The handbook also supports youth workers with strategies for collaborating with businesses, organising internships, and promoting non-formal learning. Businesses can gain access to circular economy and sustainability case studies and practical information regarding internships.

CE+ Webinars and Virtual Courses
The webinars are uniquely designed to bring together experts from various circular economy sectors, facilitating the transfer of their specialised knowledge to the target audience. These webinars were compiled into a virtual course to develop interdisciplinary circular skills, empowering participants to apply them across multiple sectors. Rather than focusing solely on raising awareness, the course emphasises fostering behaviour change and igniting the entrepreneurial spirit among young people, encouraging actionable and impactful engagement.
The webinars provide training across three modules:

Baseline Requirements in a Circular Economy
Digital-Green and Sectoral Skills
Circular Business Design Models

Escape Room Games
Interactive games focusing on seven key sectors of the circular economy—electronics, packaging, plastics, textiles, construction, food, and water—offer players a fun, hands-on approach to learning.

Collaborative Learning for a Sustainable Future
The multiplier event underscored the importance of collaboration among youth workers, businesses, and youth. Attendees had opportunities to network and discuss actionable steps for integrating circular economy principles into non-formal educational settings and business models.

Looking Ahead
The CE+ Project provides free, accessible resources to youth, youth workers, and businesses.

The multiplier event concluded with a call to action: to embrace green practices, inspire the next generation of eco-leaders, and contribute to a circular economy that benefits society and the planet.

This project was co-funded by the European Union.
Partners participating in this project:
Academy for International Science and Research (AISR) - Ireland
EFCC Estonian Fieldbus Competency Centre OÜ - Estonia
EUROACTIVA - Belgium
VSI INOVACIJU BIURAS - Lithuania
EDU 4 U - Slovakia

Zita Bertha
AISR
+44 7759 831432
info@aisr.ie
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Empowering Youth, Youth Workers and Businesses with Circular Economy Skills through Innovative Education Tools

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Environment, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Zita Bertha
AISR
+44 7759 831432 info@aisr.ie
Company/Organization
International Guild of Hypnotherapy, NLP and 3 Principles Practitioners and Trainers (IGH3P)
Northwest Regional Science Park, Londonderry, Bay Road,
Londonderry, Co Londonderry, Northern Ireland,, BT487TG
United Kingdom
+44 7759 831432
Visit Newsroom
About

Become an IGH3P® Accredited or Certified Coach or Mentor Elevate your professional standing and enhance your expertise by becoming an IGH3P® accredited or certified coach or mentor. By achieving this certification, you gain the knowledge and skills necessary to guide others effectively while also growing your own income potential. Display your IGH3P certified badge proudly on your business cards, website, blog, and letterheads, providing your clients with a direct link to your IGH3P membership profile and the assurance of working with a recognized professional. Hypnotherapy Coaching Hypnotherapy Coaching, a specialized branch of alternative medicine related to positive psychology, utilizes hypnosis as a powerful and effective tool to foster personal growth and awareness. Through IGH3P's comprehensive hypnotherapy coaching courses, you will gain the certification or accreditation necessary to help individuals move past distractions and live more conscious, fulfilling lives. Neuro-Linguistic Psychology Coaching and Mentoring IGH3P's Neuro-Linguistic Psychology (NLPsy) based coaching and mentoring programs are meticulously designed to empower individuals, enabling them to unlock their potential and surmount challenges. At the core of these programs is NLP, which delves into the intricate dynamics between mind, language, and behavior. Participants in our NLPsy-based programs will acquire skills to understand and influence thought patterns, behaviors, and emotional responses. This profound understanding facilitates improved communication, personal growth, and enhanced decision-making abilities. Neurosensory Psychology (NSP) Based Coaching and Mentoring IGH3P offers an extensive range of Neurosensory Psychology (NSP) based coaching and mentoring courses, catering to both foundational and advanced levels. These courses are structured to provide learners with the necessary knowledge and skills to apply neurosensory psychology principles in various professional contexts. Integration of Neuroscience in Coaching IGH3P uniquely integrates neuroscience into all its coaching and mentoring programs, providing a thorough understanding of human behavior, cognition, and emotional responses. This integration enhances traditional coaching techniques with insights from neuroscience, enabling sustainable changes at a neurological level. Starting with foundational courses, learners are introduced to basic neuroscience principles and their relevance to coaching. As they progress, they engage with more complex neuroscience concepts and their practical applications in coaching scenarios. IGH3P emphasizes hands-on learning, incorporating exercises and case studies that apply neuroscience principles to real-world contexts. Our professional body at IGH3P stays abreast of the latest neuroscience research, ensuring that learners are equipped with the most current knowledge. By incorporating neuroscience, IGH3P provides learners with a unique toolset that drives profound and sustainable change in their coaching and mentoring practices. The Three Keys to Coaching and Mentoring: Mind, Consciousness, and Thought The Three Keys represent the fundamental processes that underpin psychological learning and operate in everyone’s minds continuously. These principles—mind, consciousness, and thought—reveal the innate intelligence of life and are essential for effective coaching. The Three Principles approach to coaching emphasizes three main skills crucial for effective coaching: Rapport: Building a trusting and understanding relationship with the coachee. Listening: Actively hearing and comprehending the coachee’s thoughts and feelings. Reflecting: Providing thoughtful feedback that encourages deeper self-awareness. Coaches who master these skills can ensure that their clients feel listened to, understood, supported, stimulated, and focused, thus fostering a conducive environment for personal growth and development. By pursuing certification with IGH3P, you commit to a path of professional excellence and continuous learning, equipped with the latest tools and knowledge to make a significant impact in the lives of others.

http://www.igh3p.com

More From This Author
Empowering Youth, Youth Workers and Businesses with Circular Economy Skills through Innovative Education Tools
Introducing SynapGen Transformational Coaching System® and Rejuvenise 360 Holistic Healthy Living®
Dr. Terry McIvor Awarded Doctor of Science (h.c.) in Psychology
View All Stories From This Author