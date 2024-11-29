Zipline Lights Up Times Square with Bold Billboard for Black Friday

“STORES DON’T SUCK”: Zipline Shines a Spotlight on Store Employees in Times Square During Retail’s Busiest Week

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move as bold as its message, Zipline, the leading platform for frontline store operations, unveiled a striking new billboard in Times Square today. The billboard, emblazoned with the phrase “STORES DON’T SUCK,” to celebrate and advocate for retail’s unsung heroes: store employees.

Timed to coincide with Black Friday - the busiest and most demanding shopping day of the year - Zipline’s message reflects the company’s commitment to improving the lives of store employees and ensuring they are recognized for their vital role in retail’s success.

The Zipline phrase “STORES DON’T SUCK” - also the title of the co-founders’ bestselling book - encapsulates a truth that has long been overlooked in the retail industry: employees want to do a good job, but systemic inefficiencies often hold them back. “Studies show that only 29% of HQ directives are executed properly in stores. But this isn’t due to a lack of effort or dedication from store employees,” said Melissa Wong, CEO and Co-founder of Zipline. “Instead, it’s poor communication, disconnected systems, and overwhelming processes that hold them back - barriers we’re here to break down.”

By displaying this message in Times Square, Zipline is shining a light on this decades-old challenge, calling on retailers to rethink how they support their store teams and ensure they have the tools and clarity they need to succeed.

“Stores are the heart of every retail brand, and store employees are the lifeblood that keeps them running,” said Jeremy Wallace, EVP of Marketing, Zipline. “Black Friday is one of the toughest days of the year for these teams, and we want them to know that Zipline is in their corner. Using a Times Square billboard is our way of showing how much we value their work.”

The campaign comes on the heels of Zipline’s tenth anniversary. Since its founding, the company has revolutionized retail operations, empowering store teams to achieve execution rates of over 90%. Today, Zipline’s platform is used by over 130 global retail brands - including Sephora, American Eagle, and Warby Parker - to bridge the gap between HQ and stores, ensuring seamless communication, task execution, and employee engagement.

Retailers can continue the conversation about empowering store teams at the National Retail Federation’s 2025 Big Show this January in New York City. Zipline experts, and clients from brands like Five Below, Warby Parker, and PACSUN, will be on hand at booth #5157 to share insights into how the platform is transforming retail operations and fostering employee engagement.

