Bergmeyer Becomes a Certified B Corporation

Design Collaborative Joins Global Movement of Companies Using Business as a Force for Good

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bergmeyer , an industry leading and pathbreaking Design Collaborative with offices in Boston, Columbus, and Los Angeles, today announced its certification as a B Corporation (B Corp), joining a growing movement of companies reinventing business to benefit all people and our shared planet. Verified by B Lab, the not-for-profit behind the B Corp movement, the achievement demonstrates Bergmeyer's commitment to high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability alongside its dedication to purpose beyond profit.The multi-disciplinary firm's approach to business centers on leveraging the power of interpersonal connection to improve the human experience, the quality of people’s lives, and the world at large. As a purpose-driven Design Collaborative, Bergmeyer found a natural alignment with the global B Corp community in working together to create an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economic system. For Bergmeyer, collaboration extends beyond design methodology—it's a fundamental way of connecting people and building community through open, respectful exchange of ideas.“The decision to pursue B Corp Certification embodies Bergmeyer’s mindset of continuous improvement for the benefit of our people, our clients, the industries we work with, and the communities we serve” said Bergmeyer CEO Rachel Zsembery. “Bergmeyer is proud to join the B Corp community which is connected through shared values of practicing transparency, equity, and sustainability.”The firm achieved an impressive overall score of 101.8 points in the B Impact Assessment , far exceeding the minimum requirement of 80 points necessary for certification. Bergmeyer demonstrated exceptional performance in Workers (36.2 points), Governance (21.3 points), and Community (24.8 points) - scoring significantly higher than industry, size, and geographic benchmarks in these key impact areas. These scores reflect the organization's deep commitment to employee well-being, transparent leadership, and community engagement.Bergmeyer joins a community of over 9,000 Certified B Corp companies globally, including leading companies like Patagonia, Ben & Jerry's, and Warby Parker. These organizations share a common belief in the transformative power of collaborative communities who take action together to use business as a force for good.“Becoming a B Corp demonstrates Bergmeyer’s commitment not only to continuous improvement, but also our dedication as a business to living out the triple bottom line: that in all of our actions and decisions, we must consider the impact on our communities and the planet, and not just on profit,” says Peter Nobile, Bergmeyer’s Director of Corporate Social Responsibility.The certification affirms Bergmeyer's mission to 'B the Change' : using its organizational resources to strengthen communities, advance equity and social justice, address the climate crisis, and create opportunities for young people to explore careers in design.To learn more about Bergmeyer’s B Corp certification process, visit www.bergmeyer.com/bcorp

