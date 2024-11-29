Black Business Near Launches Free Directory to Amplify Black Owned Businesses

BBN Logo

Connecting Communities with Black Owned Businesses and Empowering Entrepreneurs for Sustainable Growth

Our mission is to bridge the gap between Black owned businesses and consumers who are eager to support them” — Takevius Carmon

RALEIGH , NC, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Business Near is excited to announce the launch of its comprehensive online directory, designed to connect consumers with Black owned businesses across the nation. This free platform offers Black entrepreneurs an opportunity to increase their visibility and reach a broader customer base. Visit Black Business Near here.

According to a 2024 report by the Pew Research Center, Black owned businesses accounted for only about 3% of all U.S. firms in 2021, despite significant growth in recent years. This underscores the need for dedicated platforms like Black Business Near to support and promote Black entrepreneurship.

Key Features of Black Business Near:

Free Listings: Business owners can list their enterprises at no cost, ensuring accessibility for all.

Enhanced Visibility: The platform connects businesses with consumers actively seeking to support Black-owned enterprises.

Community Support: By joining, businesses become part of a network dedicated to economic empowerment within the Black community.

As we grow, Black Business Near plans to expand its offerings to include valuable resources, such as business tools, funding opportunities, and educational materials, to further support Black entrepreneurs in building successful and sustainable businesses. By connecting consumers directly with Black-owned businesses, Black Business Near is contributing to a broader movement for economic equity and empowerment.

About Black Business Near

Black Business Near is an online directory committed to connecting consumers with Black-owned businesses nationwide. By offering free listings and promoting visibility, the platform strives to empower Black entrepreneurs and strengthen economic ties within the community.

