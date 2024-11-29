“Auntie Bertie Bans Christmas: Rescue Cats Save the Day”A Heartwarming and Hilarious Holiday Tale by Esther Loftus Gough

Book Cover The Author Esther Loftus Gough

TOMAH, WI, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning author Esther Loftus Gough brings readers a delightful holiday romp with her new book, “Auntie Bertie Bans Christmas: Rescue Cats Save the Day”. Combining humor, heart, and a touch of the unexpected, this quirky tale is sure to become a seasonal favorite for readers of all ages.Set in the snowy countryside, the story introduces Auntie Bertie, an eccentric figure who isn’t easily amused by the antics of her high-spirited nephew Johnnie and his friend Farah. Hoping for a fun-filled family Christmas, the children’s excitement turns to shock when Auntie Bertie delivers an unthinkable decree: Christmas is banned!But the festive spirit is far from extinguished. With the help of rescue cats Molly and George—two mischievous feline companions—the trio embarks on a colorful adventure. When a local thief, Roddy the robber, sets his sights on Auntie Bertie’s prized silver candelabra, the group devises a clever plan to save the day. Little do they know that Roddy’s true weakness is Auntie Bertie’s mouthwatering carrot cake.A Story to Listen, Laugh, and LearnPerfect for readers young and old, the book’s engaging narrative and whimsical characters make it a joy to read. Designed to be inclusive, the story is also well-suited for readers with learning difficulties, and an audiobook version ensures accessibility for all.About the AuthorEsther Loftus Gough always loved to have a book in her bag to read, but now she loves audiobooks too. Coming from a creative family, Esther’s love for storytelling runs deep. Her grandfather wrote educational books, and an aunt owned a charming bookshop, fostering a lifelong appreciation for literature.Writing brings Esther a profound sense of peace and inner tranquility. Most of her stories are inspired by the world around her—observing life’s little moments and thinking outside the box. Her delightful characters are often based on real-life experiences, including her cherished Auntie Bertie. Adding to the whimsy are her two mischievous rescue cats, Molly and George, whose playful escapades—like Georgie, the tabby cat, sliding down the roof on a snowy evening—bring laughter and authenticity to her tales. Esther’s stories weave humor, heart, and a colorful twist into narratives that resonate with readers of all ages.Connect with Esther Loftus Gough on her website https://estherloftusgough-author.com/ for updates and insights into her diverse interests.Esther Loftus Gough has actively promoted her book through a variety of platforms and events, sharing its magic with audiences far and wide. From the prestigious London Book Fair, where her work captivated literary enthusiasts, to the warm airwaves of Heart Radio, where her engaging interview charmed listeners. Adding to her accolades, a feature in the Gibraltar Chronicle showcased her creative journey and the heartwarming inspiration behind her delightful storytelling.Recently, she was featured in a Prime Seven Media spotlight interview with the esteemed host Logan Crawford. (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6fDfZTLvYqc “Auntie Bertie Bans Christmas: Rescue Cats Save the Day” is available now in print and audiobook formats through major online retailers such as Amazon or you may click this link https://www.amazon.com/Auntie-Bertie-Christmas-rescue-colourful-ebook/dp/B0CPT5L24L

