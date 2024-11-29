NHL Alumni Winter Classic Returns to Carbondale’s Steadman Phillipson Outdoor Arena on Dec. 14

NHL Alumni Game NHL Alumni Game

An Unforgettable Hockey Spectacle Beneath Mount Sopris, Supporting the Colorado Extreme Hockey Club

CARBONDALE, CO, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The roar of fighter jets, the clash of hockey sticks, and the sparkle of fireworks will converge under the shadow of Mount Sopris as the NHL Alumni Winter Classic makes its highly anticipated return on Saturday, Dec. 14. Hosted by the Colorado Extreme Hockey Club, this outdoor extravaganza promises not just a game, but an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages.

Set at the breathtaking Steadman Phillipson Outdoor Arena, the event will feature hockey greats like Henrik Lundqvist, Paul Stastny, Milan Hejduk, and John-Michael Liles, squaring off against a roster of NHL alumni stars, including P.A. Parenteau, Scottie Upshall, and Paul Bissonnette.

“This is more than hockey—it’s about creating something special for the entire community,” said Sheldon Wolitski, founder of the Colorado Extreme Hockey Club. “Legends, celebrities, and the people of the Roaring Fork Valley are coming together to make this an event to remember.”

The puck drops at 3:05 p.m., preceded by a 3 p.m. fighter jet flyover and culminating in a spectacular 4:30 p.m. fireworks show.

A Unique Outdoor Hockey Experience

The Steadman Phillipson Outdoor Arena, with its stunning mountain backdrop, has quickly become a renowned venue for outdoor hockey.

“This rink has a magic to it,” said 15-year NHL veteran Scottie Upshall, who participated in last year’s event. “The mountains, the fans, and the outdoor energy make it unforgettable.”

In response to feedback from last year’s chilly evening game, this year’s afternoon start ensures a warmer and more comfortable experience, highlighting the arena’s natural beauty.

Supporting the Next Generation

While the Winter Classic showcases hockey talent, its deeper purpose is to support the Colorado Extreme Hockey Club. Founded in 2021, the program offers free hockey opportunities for kids in the Roaring Fork Valley, covering expenses like equipment, ice time, and coaching.

“Hockey taught me lessons about character, perseverance, and teamwork,” Wolitski said. “Our goal is to give these kids the chance to learn, grow, and dream big.”

Bryan Berard, former NHL first-round pick and president of Colorado Extreme, emphasized the event’s impact: “This is more than a game. It’s about changing lives and giving kids opportunities they wouldn’t otherwise have.”

A Weekend of Celebration

The excitement begins on Friday, Dec. 13, with an exclusive gala at the summit of Aspen Mountain. Featuring performances by Paul Cauthen, Dustin Lynch, and Marc Labelle, the gala combines high-end entertainment with opportunities for fans to connect with NHL legends and celebrities.

“The gala is a chance to celebrate hockey, community, and the people who make this event possible,” said Wolitski.

From the gala to the game, the NHL Alumni Winter Classic promises a weekend to remember. Fans can also enjoy VIP experiences, meet players, collect autographs, and take home signed memorabilia.

“This event is about creating memories—for the kids, the fans, and the players,” said Berard.

Don’t Miss It

Tickets for the NHL Alumni Winter Classic and gala are available now. Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime chance to witness hockey greatness and support a cause that’s changing lives in the Roaring Fork Valley.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.coloradoextreme.org

This press release is based on a recent article titled 'Hockey Legends Decend on Carbondale for the second annual Winter Classic' by Taylor Cramer, published in Post Independent on Nov. 19, 2024

Media Contact:

Luke Robitaille

Media Manager

774-991-3098

lukerobitaille04@gmail.com

