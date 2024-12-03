New Research Illuminates the Hidden Economic Impact of Employee Burnout

Rachel Boehm Coaching & Consulting LLC helps leaders call BS ON BURNOUT®

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A comprehensive analysis has shed new light on the financial implications of employee burnout, offering an in-depth examination of its costs across various organizational levels. The report provides a detailed breakdown of both performance and health-related expenses associated with burnout.

The research takes an innovative approach by calculating the financial consequences of burnout for employees who remain with the company versus those who leave, offering insights often missed in traditional discussions of employee well-being and performance, and the organization's health.

Key highlights include:

-Nuanced cost analysis across different employee ranks

-Comparative assessment of burnout-related expenses

-Concrete framework for understanding burnout's organizational impact

"This report transforms the abstract concept of burnout into clear, actionable financial insights," said doctoral candidate Rachel Boehm, author of the research. "By translating burnout into measurable terms, we help leaders understand the critical importance of proactive, system-wide interventions."

The report delivered in 2-parts is available online, providing valuable perspectives for HR professionals, business leaders, and organizational strategists.

