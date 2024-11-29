Compelling New Novel “The Return of the Dissolute Son” by Ian Douglas Robertson

Book Cover The Author Ian Douglas Robertson

TOMAH, WI, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A riveting and thought-provoking exploration of loyalty, redemption, and the shadows of abuse, “The Return of the Dissolute Son” by Ian Douglas Robertson delves into the lives of two men whose paths intertwine in the most unexpected of circumstances. In this deeply human and gripping tale, the boundaries of morality, love, and forgiveness are put to the test.The story follows Jason B, a celebrated Artistic Director of the National Theatre, whose world shatters when he is accused of a heinous crime. The media frenzy forces him to seek refuge in the home of Patrick G, his former drama teacher and mentor. Torn between his instinct to protect Jason and his doubts about the allegations, Patrick grapples with the moral dilemma of whether to shield a man he once considered a "second son."As Patrick embarks on a quest to uncover the truth, he reluctantly turns to the therapy notes of his late wife, Alice, who once treated Jason. Piece by piece, Patrick reconstructs the life of a man tormented by a cycle of abuse, exposing a complex and contradictory personality. The narrative weaves a tale of profound tragedy, exploring whether salvation is possible—for Jason from society, from himself, and for Patrick from the moral ambiguities he faces.About the AuthorIan Douglas Robertson is an actor, teacher, and translator based in Athens, Greece. Over the years, he has established himself as a versatile writer, with twelve poems and twenty-four short stories published in both online and print magazines. In addition to his poetry and short stories, Ian has co-authored three books of non-fiction with his wife, Katerina. His impressive body of work includes nine novels, such as Break, Break, Break, Under the Olive Tree, The Frankenstein Legacy, On the Side of the Angels, The Reluctant Messiah, and The Adventures of Jackie and Jovie. His latest novel, The Return of the Dissolute Son, was published on August 1st, 2024.Message to Readers“The Return of the Dissolute Son is a deeply personal and reflective work, inspired by real events that took place here in Athens, Greece. What you are reading is not just a fictional tale, but a story rooted in truth, with the events still unfolding in the world around us. As you journey through its pages, I hope you feel the emotional weight and complexity of the characters, and perhaps, recognize elements of the world we all live in. Thank you for allowing me to share this experience with you.”For more information about Ian Robertson and his other works, please visit his website www.iandouglasrobertson.com Recently, Ian Douglas Robertson was featured in a Prime Seven Media spotlight interview with the esteemed host Logan Crawford, providing insightful answers to various questions posed about his book. (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w6H8BnnUpH4 “The Return of the Dissolute Son” is more than a legal drama; it is an emotional odyssey that explores the deepest recesses of the human soul. The novel's raw, realistic portrayal of its characters and their dilemmas promises to captivate readers and leave them pondering the thin line between guilt and innocence, love and betrayal, and salvation and condemnation. “The Return of the Dissolute Son” is available for purchase through major booksellers and online platforms, including Amazon, or you may click this link https://www.amazon.com/Return-Dissolute-Son-Breaking-Vicious/dp/1624207936

