Living in Love: How to Create a Lifestyle of Love, Faith, Bliss, and Crazy-Ass Manifesting (All in Thirty-One Days)

TOMAH, WI, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colinda Latour’s book, “Living in Love” is here to revolutionize how we approach love, faith, and fulfillment. This empowering guide provides practical tools, and a transformative thirty-one-day challenge designed to help readers create a love-filled existence—one rooted in self-compassion, connection, and intentional living.About the Book“Living in Love” explores the limitless potential of living from a place of love. It takes readers on a personal and transformative journey, showing how love can lead to extended periods of bliss, stronger faith in oneself and a higher consciousness, and rapid manifestations that reshape reality.Drawing from her own life experiences, Colinda Latour shares how she overcame struggles with love and self-worth to create a daily practice that nurtures love as a state of being. This thirty-one-day challenge combines practical tools, guided actions, and mini-boost challenges to embed love into everyday life—transforming not only individuals but the world around them.The book is more than just a guide—it’s an invitation to discover how love can amplify your life in unimaginable ways. Whether you’re seeking fulfillment, wholeness, or the ability to manifest your dreams with ease, Living in Love offers the inspiration and structure to make it happen.About the AuthorColinda Latour is an author, self-love coach, and speaker dedicated to empowering others to lead lives rooted in love and fulfillment. Raised in northern Canada as the youngest of six children, Colinda experienced early challenges that shaped her path. Her father’s abandonment and a turbulent family life instilled a deep yearning for unconditional love. However, these struggles became the foundation for her personal and professional transformation.Through her groundbreaking "31-Day Full-on Love Challenge" and signature Living in Love coaching program, Colinda helps high-performing women move from a state of overwhelm to a life filled with peace, fulfillment, and love—all while achieving their goals and making a difference in the world.Colinda Latour was inspired to write Living in Love through her personal journey of overcoming a challenging childhood and a series of unfulfilling relationships that shaped her ideas about self-worth and love. Determined to raise her vibration from self-criticism to self-love, she embarked on a transformative journey that led to the creation of the "Full-on Love Challenge," and the foundation for her book, offering readers a practical and heartfelt path to a love-centered lifestyle.Message from the Author“Simple acts of love will change the world and we can all play a role in this by putting love into action throughout our days. By consciously and deliberately adding love into our routines, we have the power to heal ourselves and humanity.The acts of love in this book are simple, fun, and can easily become love-filled habits.What do you have to lose? And what does the world have to gain?"To find out more about her services or book, please email her at info@colindalatour.com or visit her website at www.colindalatour.com Colinda Latour has actively promoted her book Living in Love through a variety of platforms and events. She has participated in a radio interview with Kate Delaney and Prime Seven Media spotlight interview with host Logan Crawford and has had her book featured at prominent book fairs, including the London Book Fair and the LA Times Book Fair.Her work has been featured in Publisher’s Weekly and highlighted through press release campaigns with BookTrail Agency, Balboa Press, Pen Culture Press, and Great Writer’s Media. Colinda has also been interviewed on several podcasts, such as Holistic Sister Circle, Rose Tinted Ceiling, Susan Sherayko's Manifest Your Dreams, Claim Your Power Podcast, and Listen to This When You’re Done Dieting.Her insights have been featured in magazine articles, including Passion Vista Women Leaders 2024, Brainz Magazine, and Insights Success. Colinda has shared her message at events like Wellness in the Woods—where she led workshops, meditations, and sold her book—and a Creative Social Networking event, where she spoke about the transformative power of love in boosting creativity and confidence.It was featured in a TV interview by Logan Crawford, on Prime Seven Media Spotlight Network TV further cementing its status as a significant contribution to the literature on grief and resilience. (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Ty6hA23D7Q Colinda’s “Living in Love” is a call to action for anyone ready to embrace a lifestyle of love. It offers a roadmap to transform your mindset, enhance your relationships, and create a ripple effect of positivity and connection. “Living in Love: How to Create a Lifestyle of Love, Faith, Bliss, and Crazy-Ass Manifesting (All in Thirty-One Days)” is now available on Amazon and other major book retailers. To purchase on Amazon, you may click this link https://www.amazon.com/Living-Love-Lifestyle-Manifesting-Thirty-One/dp/B0BZWLX185/ref=monarch_sidesheet_title

