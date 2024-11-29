The Five1Hero and Fresh Cut Wax LLC Unveil "24 Pack" Secret Album Exclusively on Bandcamp This Black Friday

Buy the '24 Pack on Bandcamp Executive Producer, The Five1Hero The Five1Hero in the Studio

Fresh Cut Wax LLC and The Five1Hero are thrilled to unveil a special treat this Black Friday: "24 Pack"—a secret album exclusively on Bandcamp for just $10.

For $10, you’re getting a solid deal with this album: 24 tracks, 3 EPs, and all my singles, plus demo tracks never before heard,” — The Five1Hero

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fresh Cut Wax LLC and The Five1Hero are thrilled to unveil a special treat this Black Friday: " 24 Pack "—a secret album available exclusively on Bandcamp for just $10. This carefully curated release is a celebration of The Five1Hero’s music journey throughout 2024 and beyond. It features 24 songs, including all 2024 releases, exclusive rarities, and never-before-heard demos.What’s Inside "24 Pack"?"24 Pack" is more than an album—it’s an anthology of creativity, innovation, and passion. Here’s what makes it a must-have for fans:The Beats and Rhymes Trilogy: Featuring three standout tracks, including the highly anticipated unreleased songs Clouded and Dreamer—both featuring the legendary Eligh of Living Legends.APEX PREDATOR EP: The explosive 5-track EP by Renegades Worldwide, freshly released and packed with electrifying beats and dynamic collaborations.The "Jam Sandwich" Trilogy: Three distinct versions of the fan-favorite single, showcasing The Five1Hero’s versatility in creating unforgettable grooves.Singles and Rarities: A collection of The Five1Hero’s standout singles from 2024, alongside hidden gems and never-before-heard demo tracks that give fans a glimpse into the creative process.Available Here: https://thefive1hero.bandcamp.com/album/24-pack The ValueFor just $10, fans receive an incredible 24-track album, packed with three EPs, exclusive singles, and rare demos. But "24 Pack" isn’t just about the music—it’s about supporting independent artistry."You can consider this a greatly appreciated donation to Fresh Cut Wax LLC, " explains Executive Producer The Five1Hero. "The proceeds will be used exclusively to make more music. Running an independent label is costly, and it’s really hard to be profitable."This album offers both value and a deeper connection to the artist. “I wanted to create a great ‘secret album’ and good value for my fans,” The Five1Hero adds.A Deal for the True FansFor fans of underground hip-hop, eclectic beats, and innovative production, "24 Pack" is a dream come true. It’s a chance to own a slice of The Five1Hero’s legacy while contributing to the future of independent music."For $10, you’re getting a solid deal with this album: 24 tracks, 3 EPs, and all my singles, plus demo tracks never before heard," The Five1Hero notes.Where to Find It"24 Pack" is available exclusively on Bandcamp. This secret album won’t be found on streaming platforms or in stores—making it a unique opportunity for fans to engage directly with the artist.Get your copy here https://thefive1hero.bandcamp.com/album/24-pack Support Independent MusicBy purchasing "24 Pack," fans aren’t just buying an album; they’re investing in the future of independent hip-hop and helping Fresh Cut Wax LLC continue to produce quality music.Don’t miss this Black Friday opportunity—grab your copy of "24 Pack" today and join The Five1Hero’s journey into the future of music.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.