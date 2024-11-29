FHI Officially Opens Office and Training Facility in Savannah, Georgia

Savannah, Georgia | Steel Toe Talent | An FHI Company | Ribbon Cutting

FHI celebrates the grand opening of its new office and state-of-the-art training facility in Savannah, Georgia

We don't just fill roles. As an organization, we are committed to being better through Hard Work Done Right, which is our brand DNA” — Ryan Wall, FHI CEO

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 15, 2024, FHI celebrated the grand opening of its new office and state-of-the-art training facility in Savannah, Georgia, marking a significant commitment to providing an experienced, trained, and safe warehouse workforce to the region's supply chain.

The new facility is designed to ensure that every FHI associate receives the highest level of preparation before stepping into a customer’s operation. Training at the facility includes a combination of online learning modules, hands-on equipment training, and rigorous safety instruction.

"We don't just fill roles. As an organization, we are committed to being better through Hard Work Done Right, which is our brand DNA," said Ryan Wall, CEO of FHI, during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. "This building is a testament to our commitment to ensuring that our FHI associates have the industrial equipment and safety training experience to make an immediate impact on our customers' operations."

The ribbon-cutting event drew notable attendees, including Bert Brantley, CEO of the Savannah Chamber of Commerce; Brad Harmon, Chairman of the Savannah Chamber of Commerce; Stacy Watson, Director of Economic & Industrial Development at Georgia Ports Authority; Zach Ott and Jennifer Collins of SEDA; and Myra Simms of the Development Authority of Bryan County.

FHI’s leadership team was also present, including the company’s founders, Chuck and Jane Beth Wall, who reside in the Savannah area, along with Ryan Wall, CEO; Tal Wall, CFO; and Reid Durst, President.

The new facility underscores FHI’s dual focus on short-term labor solutions through Steel Toe Talent and long-term partnerships via its core managed labor services. Steel Toe Talent specializes in meeting temporary workforce needs with high-quality, reliable associates, while FHI’s core services provide end-to-end warehouse labor solutions that ensure consistent, long-term operational success for its partners.

About FHI

With over 30 years of experience, FHI is a trusted partner in the supply chain industry, providing managed labor solutions that drive productivity and safety. From short-term staffing through Steel Toe Talent to scalable long-term labor partnerships, FHI is dedicated to delivering "Hard Work Done Right" with every engagement.

For more information about FHI and its services, please visit www.fhiworks.com.



