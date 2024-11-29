TRIP THE LIGHT: Kickstarter Campaign for Immersive Dance Game Launched

Revolutionary VR/AR Dance Experience – Learning, Fun, and Fitness in One

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The crowdfunding campaign for TRIP THE LIGHT , a groundbreaking immersive dance game, is now live on Kickstarter. Featuring innovative AI technology, realistic dance simulations, interactive tutorials, and top notch visuals, TRIP THE LIGHT brings the world of dance into the living room. Whether learning to dance, preparing for a wedding routine, or simply discovering the joy of movement, the game offers the ideal platform for both beginners and experienced dancers.Thanks to the Partner Dance System, players can reach out and touch their virtual partner, take their hands, and share a truly immersive partner dance experience. Based on advanced artificial intelligence and motion-capture data, the virtual dance partners adapt to the user's skill level. Whether it's Salsa, Swing, Hip-Hop, or Line Dance, the game enables an authentic dance flow, from the first steps to complex choreographies.TRIP THE LIGHT includes various modes and features:• AI-powered interactive dance partners that teach timing, technique, and coordination.• AR Mode: Virtual dance partners appear in the real world – turning any location into a dance studio.• Mirror Me: Real and virtual partners mirror each other’s moves, perfect for hip hop, line dancing, club styles and exercise routines.After successful investment the following innovative features will be included:• Story Mode with spectacular virtual locations, challenging choreographies, and exciting challenges – for everyone from beginners to professionals.• Social Interaction: Users can customize their avatars, record their dances, and share their moves on social media.Enthusiastic feedback from experts and usersFollowing initial demonstrations at the Augmented World Expo and Game Developers Conference, the response has been overwhelming. "It's bringing smiles to everyone's faces," said Patrick Ascolese, founder and director of the project. "Our goal is to inspire people of all ages and skill levels, helping them build confidence and improve their skills. Using cutting-edge technology, we want to make dancing more accessible, interactive and fun than ever before. We want to teach the world to dance!".Support and Shape the FutureThe Kickstarter campaign offers backers early access, exclusive content, and the chance to actively influence its development and be memorialized in the game. It is divided into several milestones, with a total goal of $1.5 million. In the final development phase, additional routines, dancers, dance styles, outfits, and songs will be available. Additionally, the possibility to create and contribute user-generated content will be introduced.For more information and the opportunity to support the project, visit Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/patricka/trip-the-light/

