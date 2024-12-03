Capitol Singapore and CHIJMES Launches Christmas Rendezvous this Festive Season

Capitol Singapore Life-sized advent calendar at CHIJMES Capitol Singapore

Look forward to a festive rendezvous with bustling Christmas markets, a singing tree, live music, magical snowfall experiences, and so much more

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This festive season, experience the magic of the holidays at Capitol Singapore and CHIJMES — two of Singapore’s iconic lifestyle destinations — transformed into festive wonderlands brimming with Christmas magic from now to 25 December.

For a festive adventure like no other, Capitol Singapore, a premier lifestyle mall nestled in the heart of the city, offers a European-inspired Christmas wonderland. The lively Capitol Singapore Christmas Market, brings unique gifts, delicious festive treats, and enchanting live performances. There's also the Capitol Singapore Singing Tree, featuring carolers from Voices of Singapore perched atop the dazzling display, and the electrifying Andean music performances by SISAY, a native Ecuadorian ensemble.

At CHIJMES, a historic landmark known for its stunning neo-Gothic architecture and tranquil courtyards, the celebrations continue on the Main Lawn, where there are captivating light projection shows and a life-sized advent calendar offering 15 exclusive festive deals throughout December. Enjoy heart-warming carolling performances, including a special Christmas carol signing in Singapore Sign Language.

Renowned for its rich heritage and elegant architecture, Capitol Singapore sets the perfect stage for the season’s festivities, transforming into a breathtaking Christmas wonderland. With stirring performances atop the Singing Tree, a festive Christmas market brimming with unique gifts and delicious treats, and decorations that evoke the charm of Christmas, it is a one-stop destination for everyone.

Capitol Singapore Singing Tree

1 Dec - 25 Dec (Every Fri – Sun & Christmas Day) | 6.30pm*, 7.30pm, 8.30pm (30 mins duration) | Capitol Singapore, Outdoor Plaza

*6.30pm on selected dates only.

There will be spirited performances atop the Singing Tree from Voices of Singapore and child carollers from The Original Folks, who will perform their joyful takes on classic holiday favourites and songs that are sure to evoke the holiday spirit.

Symphony 924 Café Concert

14 Dec, Sat | 1pm - 2pm | Arcade @ The Capitol Kempinski

The melodies of Christmas are brought to life with classical instrumental pieces by young performers. Plus, enjoy engaging Q&A sessions led by Symphony 924 DJs, and savour special F&B deals.

Live Music Performance by SISAY

21 Dec - 22 Dec | 12pm, 1pm, 3pm, 4pm, 5pm, 5.45pm (30 mins duration) |

Capitol Singapore, Outdoor Plaza

Enchanting tunes of traditional and contemporary Andean music through live performances by SISAY, a native Ecuadorian ensemble.

Once a 19th-century convent, CHIJMES now offers a unique blend of heritage and modern charm, making it a festive spot to visit. There's a mesmerizing light projection show that brings the venue to life with vibrant colors and holiday imagery, and a life-sized advent calendar that reveals exclusive dining and shopping deals from CHIJMES’ array of renowned restaurants and boutiques.

Light Projection Show

1 Dec - 25 Dec | 7pm - 10pm (10 mins duration, every 30 mins) | CHIJMES, Main Lawn

Be mesmerised by the vibrant projection show featuring classic Christmas scenes across the iconic facade of CHIJMES Hall. Let the captivating visuals draw you in and create unforgettable memories as you soak in the magic of the season.

Life-sized Advent Calendar

1 Dec - 25 Dec | CHIJMES, Main Lawn

Get ready for a month full of excitement with 15 delightful Christmas festive deals and surprises! Each offer will tie in with our CHIJMES restaurants’ promotions and giveaways, making your holiday shopping experience even more enchanting.

Christmas Song-signing Performance by NTU

14 Dec | 1pm – 2pm | CHIJMES, Main Lawn

Experience a heartwarming Christmas song-signing performance by NTU’s Welfare Services Club, showcasing carols interpreted through Singapore Sign Language.

Caroling by CEFC

14 & 15, Dec | 6.30pm – 7pm and 7.30pm – 8pm | CHIJMES, Main Lawn

Join Covenant Evangelical Free Church (CEFC) as they raise funds for elderly homes and hospitals through music and singing of beloved Christmas songs.

Spend & Redeem Instant Photo

7,14,21,25 Dec | 5pm - 10pm | CHIJMES, booth near Lei Garden

Capture a cherished Christmas moment at CHIJMES! Redeem a free high-quality instant photo print with a minimum spend of $50 in a single receipt at CHIJMES.

There are more activities abound at Capitol Singapore and CHIJMES, with exclusive thematic promotions and deals. Below are some highlights not to be missed:

Snowfall

15 Nov - 25 Dec | 7pm -10pm (10 mins duration, every 30 mins) |

Capitol Singapore, Outdoor Plaza and CHIJMES, The Lawn

Catch the outdoor snowfall for an unforgettable, cosy winter experience! As you stroll through the snow and immerse yourself in the enchanting scene, don’t forget to snap a picture with your loved ones to capture the magical moment against the perfect snowy backdrop.

Christmas Pop-up Market

1 Dec - 25 Dec l Capitol Singapore, Outdoor Plaza and CHIJMES, Main Lawn

Shopping for the perfect gifts for your friends and family? Look no further than the pop-up, where you’ll discover a wide selection of unique curated Christmas gifts and treats, amidst a charming European theme.

Spend & Redeem Peanuts Blind Box

2 Dec – 22 Dec | 5pm - 10pm | CHIJMES, booth near Lei Garden

Bring home an adorable Peanuts Collection Blind Box! To redeem, simply spend $80 and above in a single receipt at Capitol Singapore or CHIJMES from now to 22 December, while stocks last.

Roving Bands

7, 8, 24, 25 Dec | 7pm – 7.45pm | Roving around CHIJMES and at Main Lawn

Catch the roving bands performing Christmas hits as they liven up the festive spirit while you shop and dine!

There are also exclusive thematic offerings for patrons of Capitol Singapore and CHIJMES. Below are some not to be missed:

Capitol Singapore

The Bar at 15 Stamford: 60-min interactive Festive Cocktail Masterclass

Ka-EN Grill & Sushi Bar: Festive High Tea

CHIJMES

Dew by Whitegrass: Noël & New Year's Eve Festive Meals

Harry’s: Harry’s Christmas Platter

