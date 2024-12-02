Global CMX is a trusted energy advisory firm dedicated to advancing renewable energy

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global CMX Highlights Energy Investment Opportunities in Australia as UAE-Australia Free Trade Agreement Nears Finalisation[Dubai, UAE -December 2, 2024]: Global CMX, a leading energy advisory firm specializing in renewable energy and green fuel development has identified transformative investment opportunities in Australia’s energy sector as the UAE-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) approaches finalisation. The agreement is poised to unlock unprecedented collaboration between the two nations, fostering a robust exchange of expertise, technology, and capital in the pursuit of sustainable energy solutions.The CEPA is set to eliminate trade barriers, streamline regulations, and create a favourable environment for bilateral investments. With Australia’s abundant renewable energy resources and the UAE’s commitment to diversifying its energy portfolio and advancing global climate action, the agreement represents a significant step toward achieving shared sustainability goals.“We sees the CEPA as a game-changer for the energy landscape,” said Trevor Ducharme, President of Global CMX. “Australia is already at the forefront of green hydrogen , long duration storage and renewable energy development, while the UAE brings unparalleled expertise in scaling clean energy technologies. Together, they can drive meaningful progress in transitioning to a low-carbon economy.”Australia’s renewable energy projects, including large-scale solar farms, offshore wind developments, and green hydrogen hubs, are increasingly drawing international attention. The agreement will facilitate UAE investments into these high-potential ventures, offering opportunities to co-develop infrastructure, share knowledge, and establish long-term partnerships.Global CMX highlights the following key investment areas:• Green Hydrogen Development• Utility-Scale Renewable Energy Projects• Energy Storage and Grid Modernisation• Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Data Centres and AIThe finalisation of the CEPA is also expected to bolster Australia’s position as a key energy exporter to the Middle East and beyond, while UAE investors can benefit from Australia’s stable regulatory environment and abundant natural resources.Global CMX is actively facilitating dialogue between governments, private investors, and energy developers to ensure a seamless transition from policy to action. With its expertise in connecting international stakeholders, Global CMX is committed to fostering partnerships that advance energy security and sustainability.For further information or to explore investment opportunities, please contact:Media ContactCommunications Dpt.Global CMXinfo@globalcmx.comglobalcmx.comAbout Global CMXGlobal CMX is a trusted energy advisory firm with dedicated agents in Australia, Canada and the UAE. The company is committed to advancing renewable energy solutions and fostering partnerships between governments and investors. With expertise in green fuels, renewable development, and policy-driven opportunities, Global CMX is committed to driving the global energy transition.

