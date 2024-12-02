Food Anti-Caking Agents Global Market Report 2024: Market Size To Reach $1.3 Billion By 2028 At A Rate Of 6.5%

Food Anti-Caking Agents Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The food anti-caking agents market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

What is the Forecasted Growth of the Food Anti-Caking Agents Market by 2024?

The food anti-caking agents market has shown phenomenal growth in recent years and it is projected to rise from $0.82 billion in 2023 to $0.87 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.1%. This growth in the previous period has been driven by increased consumer demand for convenience and processed foods, global growth in the food and beverage industry, the need for extension and preservation of food shelf-life, expansion of snack and ready-to-eat food products, and the regulatory approval and safe usage of anti-caking agents. The demand for these agents in bakery, dairy, and seasoning industries has also been a noteworthy factor contributing to market growth.

Browse the in-depth report preview here: Food Anti-Caking Agents Sample Report https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5425&type=smp

What Factors Could Drive Future Growth in the Food Anti-Caking Agents Market?

Growth in the food anti-caking agents market is expected to be robust in the coming years, as the market size is projected to surge to $1.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.5%. This anticipated growth can be traced back to the adoption of clean label and natural anti-caking solutions, a focus on sustainable and eco-friendly food additives, ongoing research and development in new anti-caking technologies, and the need for enhanced flowability in powdered food applications. The expansion of anti-caking agent applications in meat and poultry processing and the growing demand for these agents in dietary supplements are predicted to further propel this market growth.

Pre-book the detailed report here: Food Anti-Caking Agents Full Report https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-anticaking-agents-global-market-report

Which Driving Factors are Propelling Market Demand?

A key stimulus supporting the growth of the food anti-caking agents market is the increasing consumption of processed food. There has been a growing demand for packaged and ready-to-eat foods due to the fast-paced lifestyles, changing eating habits of the global population, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Anti-caking agents are being extensively used in packaged and convenience food products to prevent lump formation in food. A survey carried out by NYU School of Global Public Health in October 2021 revealed that the consumption of ultra-processed foods has seen a significant increase over the past two decades across nearly all demographics of the US population. As such, this increasing consumption of processed foods bolsters the growth of the food anti-caking agents market.

Which Companies are Playing Key Roles in the Market?

The food anti-caking agents market has a broad array of key players, including Agropur Dairy Cooperative, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Cargill Incorporated, PPG Industries Inc., PQ Corporation, Solvay SA, Sweetener Supply Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Tate & Lyle plc, ABITEC Corporation, Ingredion Incorporated, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, Roquette Frères SA, Royal Cosun, and Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., among many others.

Are There any Market Trends to be Acutely Aware of?

An emerging trend in the food anti-caking agents market is the increasing popularity of natural or organic anti-caking agents. Companies in this sector are focusing on these agents to secure a strong foothold in the market. For instance, RIBUS, Inc., a US-based company recognized for its top-tier specialty ingredients for food, beverage, and dietary supplement manufacture, offers The Synthetics Replacer, Nu-FLOW. Made of sterilized and finely ground natural rice hulls, it can function as an anti-caking or flow aid or diluent.

How is The Food Anti-Caking Agents Market Segmented?

The food anti-caking agents market is segmented in several ways:

1 By Type: Calcium Compounds, Sodium Compounds, Magnesium Compounds, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Other Types

2 By Source: Synthetic, Natural

3 By Application: Seasoning And Condiments, Bakery, Dairy Products, Soups And Sauces, Other Applications

Which Region Holds the Largest Market Share?

North America held the largest regional market share in the food anti-caking agents market in 2023. The regions covered in this report also include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Food Dehydrators Global Market Report 2024

Food Emulsifiers Global Market Report 2024

Food Preservatives Global Market Report 2024

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.