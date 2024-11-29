BIG 5 Global 2024: OPPEIN Home Leads the Way in Home Furnishings

OPPEIN Home Group Inc. (SSEC:603833.SS)

DUBAI, VIC, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- From November 26th to 29th, the 45th edition of BIG 5 Global welcomed visitors and exhibitors worldwide. As the largest and most influential construction industry event in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, it featured over 2,700 exhibitors from more than 60 countries, showcasing innovations in construction, building interiors, facility management, and more.OPPEIN Home, the world's largest cabinetry manufacturer, participated enthusiastically, highlighting its eye-catching 2024 new kitchen, bathroom, and door collections.OPPEIN at 2024 BIG 5"This isn’t our first time at BIG 5," shared Ms. Linn, OPPEIN's Middle East Project Director. "This platform is invaluable for demonstrating our innovations and strengths. We see tremendous opportunities to expand our network and forge collaborations in the MEASA region."With keen insight into local tastes, OPPEIN presented a vibrant kitchen set featuring a green island, a floating vanity, and a selection of interior doors crafted from diverse materials.Innovative Product HighlightsKitchen Collection: OPPEIN introduced its modern luxury kitchen collection, Syatta, characterized by a classic white and vivid green palette with natural stone accents. Inspired by the tranquility of melting snow streams, it combines aesthetic appeal with functionality. The cabinets use E1-grade powder-coated panels, ensuring top environmental and health standards, while premium quartz countertops enhance both quality and beauty.Bathroom Vanity: The standout feature of the vanity is its integrated top, offering superior resistance to temperature changes, impacts, stains, and scratches, blending practicality with elegance.Interior Doors: OPPEIN showcased a variety of doors, including aluminum sliding, lacquered, PVC, wood-veneered, and a specially designed WPC door for the MEASA market. These doors address common issues like deformation and cracking, drawing significant attention at the exhibition.For B2B Project Collaborations in MEASADuring the event, OPPEIN's Middle East project team led by Ms Linn talked with clients from all over the world, mainly from MEASA. OPPEIN is dedicated to partnering with businesses on large-scale projects, providing tailored solutions to meet specific construction needs. The team has completed furnishing projects in the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman, including apartments, villas, and hotels. With a track record of over 10,000 successful projects worldwide, OPPEIN is emerging as a preferred source for project cabinetry and furniture.Strong production capacity is vital to project success. OPPEIN's 5 production facilities, spanning about 3 million square meters, are equipped with state-of-the-art HOMAG machinery from Germany, ensuring efficient production and large-scale customization. The 2023 annual report highlights that OPPEIN supplied 860,062 kitchen sets and 3.3 million cabinetry units. The brand is eager to expand its footprint in the Middle East, and the BIG 5 Global event provides a platform to explore potential collaborations.To Enhance the MEASA Franchise NetworkFurther, many BIG 5 visitors wanted to explore franchise opportunities with OPPEIN's business development team. Known as the world's largest whole-house customization company, the company boasts an expanding franchise network with more than 8,700 showrooms worldwide. The franchise model demonstrates strong potential, reflected in OPPEIN's impressive 2023 revenue of USD 3.25 billion, with USD 2.5 billion derived from the franchise channel.Becoming part of the OPPEIN Franchise Network offers access to substantial manufacturing power. Their wide product range—including custom kitchen cabinets , wardrobes, bathroom products, and home furniture—allows you to broaden your offerings and meet diverse customer demands. OPPEIN also provides extensive support, such as exclusive financial incentives, showroom design help, and personalized training sessions, to ensure franchisee success.Even though the exhibition was closed, OPPEIN Home Group Inc. could always be your ideal partner for premium customized home furnishings and outstanding franchise investment opportunities. Get in touch to arrange a meeting with OPPEIN professionals.

