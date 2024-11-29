Global Urethane Coatings Market to Reach $33.74 Billion by 2032, Growing at a 6.33% CAGR | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟗.𝟒𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 and is projected to expand significantly, reaching a market size of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑𝟑.𝟕𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. The market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟑𝟑% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
Urethane coatings, known for their durability and excellent resistance to environmental stressors, are widely used in a variety of applications across industries such as automotive, construction, aerospace, and electronics. The demand for high-performance coatings that provide superior protection against corrosion, UV radiation, and abrasion is driving the growth of the market.
The increasing need for durable, eco-friendly, and cost-effective coatings in industries such as automotive and construction is further fueling the growth of the urethane coatings market. Additionally, technological advancements in the formulation of urethane coatings, such as waterborne and low-VOC (volatile organic compounds) products, are providing significant opportunities for manufacturers to cater to the growing demand for sustainable and compliant coatings.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫: 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Global urethane coatings market is experiencing a significant surge, primarily driven by the expanding automotive industry. Urethane coatings, known for their durability and resistance to external factors, are increasingly utilized in automotive applications. This trend is evident in the automotive coatings sector, which heavily relies on urethane formulations, is projected to reach a value of $18 billion by 2025, indicating a substantial annual growth rate. Notably, urethane coatings account for approximately 30% of this market, showcasing their critical role. This demand is further bolstered by the evolving automotive industry, particularly with the rise of electric vehicles (EVs), where urethane coatings are essential for both exterior durability and interior aesthetics. In 2023, EV sales constituted about 8% of global vehicle sales, a number expected to rise significantly. Urethane coatings are integral in this sector, with an estimated 40% of all EVs using these coatings for various components.
The shift towards more environmentally friendly vehicles has also led to an increased focus on sustainable urethane coatings. As of 2024, approximately 25% of urethane coatings used in the automotive industry are water-based, a figure that is expected to rise with stricter environmental regulations. The Asia-Pacific region, a major automotive hub, is leading the demand for urethane coatings, accounting for over 35% of the global market. Here, the automotive industry's growth rate is around 7% per year, significantly impacting urethane coating demands. These reports not only highlight the growth of urethane coatings in the automotive sector but also underscore the industry's adaptability and innovation in meeting modern automotive requirements.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• BASF SE
• Akzo Nobel NV
• Axalta Coating Systems
• Covestro AG
• DIC Corporation
• Eastman Chemical Company
• Huntsman International LLC
• IVM Chemicals SRL
• The Sherwin-Williams Company
• Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd.
• Mitsui Chemical, Inc.
• Nippon Paint
• PPG Industries Inc.
• Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Durethane
• Luxathane R
• Luxathane HPX
• Quantum FX
• Quantum
• Weathermax HBR
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Brush And Roller Application
• Spray Application
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Automotive Paints
• On-shore and offshore Vessels
• Construction Equipment
• Furniture
• Infrastructure
• Bridges
• Tunnel
• Others
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
• The U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
• The UK
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
• Poland
• Russia
• Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• Australia & New Zealand
• South Korea
• ASEAN
• Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• UAE
• Rest of MEA
• 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚
• Argentina
• Brazil
• Rest of South America
