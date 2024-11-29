U.S. Flexible Packaging Market Set to Reach $91.95 Billion by 2032, Growing at 9.41% CAGR | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐔.𝐒. 𝐟𝐥𝐞𝐱𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 continues to showcase robust growth, with its valuation reaching $𝟒𝟎.𝟗𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑. Driven by advancements in packaging technologies and increasing demand for sustainable and versatile packaging solutions, the market is projected to attain a remarkable value of $𝟗𝟏.𝟗𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, registering a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟗.𝟒𝟏% during the forecast period of 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
Flexible packaging has gained widespread adoption across various industries, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and industrial goods, owing to its lightweight, cost-efficiency, and extended shelf-life benefits. Innovations such as bio-based materials and recyclable packaging formats are further fueling the growth trajectory, aligning with consumers’ and businesses’ increasing focus on sustainability.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫: 𝐄-𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐔.𝐒. 𝐅𝐥𝐞𝐱𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
The surge in e-commerce is a key driver reshaping the U.S. flexible packaging market. The rise of online shopping, particularly post-COVID-19, has dramatically increased the need for durable and lightweight packaging solutions. E-commerce sales in the United States reached approximately $215 billion in the first quarter of 2021 alone. This upswing is not just a short-term spike; predictions suggest a sustained growth trend, with the e-commerce sector expected to expand at a CAGR of over 5% in the coming years. By 2022, online grocery sales accounted for 12.4% of total e-commerce sales in the U.S., necessitating robust packaging solutions for safe and efficient transport. Flexible packaging, with its lightweight nature and durability, becomes a preferred choice for online retailers. This preference is further bolstered by the fact that flexible packaging can reduce shipping costs by up to 70%, compared to more rigid alternatives.
The rise of e-commerce has also led to an increase in demand for customized packaging solutions. Approximately 30% of businesses have reported an uptick in customer preference for personalized packaging. Additionally, the flexible packaging industry has seen a 15% increase in demand for innovative designs, as brands seek to stand out in a crowded online marketplace.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐔𝐒 𝐅𝐥𝐞𝐱𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• ALLIEDFLEX
• Amcor Plc
• CLONDALKIN GROUP
• Constantia Flexibles
• Coveris Holdings S.A.
• FlexPak Services
• Genpak Flexible
• Glenroy, Inc.
• Huhtamaki Group
• Mondi Group
• Sealed Air
• Star Label Products
• Transcontinental Inc.
• Other Prominent Players
𝐅𝐥𝐞𝐱𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬
• ABC Packaging
• Albéa Group
• Berry Global Company
• C-P Flexible Packaging
• Conagra Brands
• Eagle Flexible Packaging
• HCP Packaging
• Novolex Company
• ProAmpac
• Pactiv Evergreen (Reynolds Group Holding Limited)
• Scanvik Packaging
• Sonoco Products Company
• Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥
• Paper
• Plastic
• Polyethylene Terephthalate
• High-Density Polyethylene
• Low-Density Polyethylene
• Polyvinyl Chloride
• Polypropylene
• Others
• Polymer Films
• Metallic Foil
• Cellulosic and Bioplastic Film
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Pouches and Bags
• 3-Side-Seal Pouches
• Gusseted Bags
• Stand-Up Pouches
• Spouted Pouches
• Zipper Pouches
• Vacuum Bags
• Sterilization Pouches
• Retort Pouches
• Micro-Waivable Pouches
• Others
• Sachet
• Wrappers and Wrapping
• Printed Roll Stock
• Liners
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐞
• Form-Fill-Seal (FFS)
• Vertical Form-Fill-Seal
• Horizontal Form-Fill-Seal
• Low-Profile Systems
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲
• Food & Beverage
• Personal Care & Cosmetics
• Pharmaceutical
• Household Care
• Industrial
• Retail
• Logistics
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥
• Direct
• Distributor
• Online
