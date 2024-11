U.S. Flexible Packaging Market Set to Reach $91.95 Billion by 2032, Growing at 9.41% CAGR | Astute Analytica

CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ๐”.๐’. ๐Ÿ๐ฅ๐ž๐ฑ๐ข๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ continues to showcase robust growth, with its valuation reaching $๐Ÿ’๐ŸŽ.๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ‘ ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘. Driven by advancements in packaging technologies and increasing demand for sustainable and versatile packaging solutions, the market is projected to attain a remarkable value of $๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ.๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ“ ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ, registering a ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ—.๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ% during the forecast period of ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ’โ€“๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ.๐“๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐ž:- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/us-flexible-packaging-market Flexible packaging has gained widespread adoption across various industries, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and industrial goods, owing to its lightweight, cost-efficiency, and extended shelf-life benefits. Innovations such as bio-based materials and recyclable packaging formats are further fueling the growth trajectory, aligning with consumersโ€™ and businessesโ€™ increasing focus on sustainability.๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ฒ๐ง๐š๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ: ๐„-๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐œ๐ž ๐€๐œ๐œ๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐œ๐ž ๐๐ž๐ก๐ข๐ง๐ ๐”.๐’. ๐ ๐ฅ๐ž๐ฑ๐ข๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญThe surge in e-commerce is a key driver reshaping the U.S. flexible packaging market. The rise of online shopping, particularly post-COVID-19, has dramatically increased the need for durable and lightweight packaging solutions. E-commerce sales in the United States reached approximately $215 billion in the first quarter of 2021 alone. This upswing is not just a short-term spike; predictions suggest a sustained growth trend, with the e-commerce sector expected to expand at a CAGR of over 5% in the coming years. By 2022, online grocery sales accounted for 12.4% of total e-commerce sales in the U.S., necessitating robust packaging solutions for safe and efficient transport. Flexible packaging, with its lightweight nature and durability, becomes a preferred choice for online retailers. This preference is further bolstered by the fact that flexible packaging can reduce shipping costs by up to 70%, compared to more rigid alternatives.The rise of e-commerce has also led to an increase in demand for customized packaging solutions. Approximately 30% of businesses have reported an uptick in customer preference for personalized packaging. Additionally, the flexible packaging industry has seen a 15% increase in demand for innovative designs, as brands seek to stand out in a crowded online marketplace.๐ ๐จ๐ซ ๐ฆ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ข๐ง๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ญ๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ, ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐”.๐’. ๐Ÿ๐ฅ๐ž๐ฑ๐ข๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ, ๐ฏ๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐ญ:- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/us-flexible-packaging-market ๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐”๐’ ๐ ๐ฅ๐ž๐ฑ๐ข๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญโ€ข ALLIEDFLEXโ€ข Amcor Plcโ€ข CLONDALKIN GROUPโ€ข Constantia Flexiblesโ€ข Coveris Holdings S.A.โ€ข FlexPak Servicesโ€ข Genpak Flexibleโ€ข Glenroy, Inc.โ€ข Huhtamaki Groupโ€ข Mondi Groupโ€ข Sealed Airโ€ข Star Label Productsโ€ข Transcontinental Inc.โ€ข Other Prominent Players๐ ๐ฅ๐ž๐ฑ๐ข๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌโ€ข ABC Packagingโ€ข Albรฉa Groupโ€ข Berry Global Companyโ€ข C-P Flexible Packagingโ€ข Conagra Brandsโ€ข Eagle Flexible Packagingโ€ข HCP Packagingโ€ข Novolex Companyโ€ข ProAmpacโ€ข Pactiv Evergreen (Reynolds Group Holding Limited)โ€ข Scanvik Packagingโ€ข Sonoco Products Companyโ€ข Other Prominent Players๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐ž๐ฐ:๐๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐š๐ฅโ€ข Paperโ€ข Plasticโ€ข Polyethylene Terephthalateโ€ข High-Density Polyethyleneโ€ข Low-Density Polyethyleneโ€ข Polyvinyl Chlorideโ€ข Polypropyleneโ€ข Othersโ€ข Polymer Filmsโ€ข Metallic Foilโ€ข Cellulosic and Bioplastic Filmโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐žโ€ข Pouches and Bagsโ€ข 3-Side-Seal Pouchesโ€ข Gusseted Bagsโ€ข Stand-Up Pouchesโ€ข Spouted Pouchesโ€ข Zipper Pouchesโ€ข Vacuum Bagsโ€ข Sterilization Pouchesโ€ข Retort Pouchesโ€ข Micro-Waivable Pouchesโ€ข Othersโ€ข Sachetโ€ข Wrappers and Wrappingโ€ข Printed Roll Stockโ€ข Linersโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐ข๐ช๐ฎ๐žโ€ข Form-Fill-Seal (FFS)โ€ข Vertical Form-Fill-Sealโ€ข Horizontal Form-Fill-Sealโ€ข Low-Profile Systemsโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒโ€ข Food & Beverageโ€ข Personal Care & Cosmeticsโ€ข Pharmaceuticalโ€ข Household Careโ€ข Industrialโ€ข Retailโ€ข Logisticsโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅโ€ข Directโ€ข Distributorโ€ข Online๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/us-flexible-packaging-market ๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐€๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ž ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐š:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.