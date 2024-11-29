Novel Study on Employee Recognition Aims to Transform Alberta’s Workplace Culture and Attract/Retain Top Global Talent

CPHR Alberta and Vantage Circle Partner to Benchmark Albertan Companies Against Global Standards

This partnership allows us to combine our global insights with Alberta’s unique human capital management practices, supporting HR professionals in creating workplaces where employees feel valued” — Partha Neog, CEO and Co-founder of Vantage Circle

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chartered Professionals in Human Resources of Alberta (CPHR Alberta) has joined forces with Vantage Circle , a global leader in recognition and rewards solutions, to launch a novel study on employee recognition and rewards in Alberta. This first-of-its-kind initiative aims to benchmark Albertan companies against global standards, providing actionable insights for HR professionals and business leaders to strengthen organizational culture while attracting and retaining top-tier talent.The study will also explore how Alberta companies are leveraging global best practices and behavioral science to drive important initiatives like innovation, productivity, and workplace wellbeing, aligning with Alberta’s broader goals of fostering sustainability, health and safety, and economic competitiveness. Insights from the study will empower Alberta’s HR community to enhance employee engagement, aligning with CPHR Alberta’s vision of “building strong organizations through people.”“Attracting and retaining top global talent is critical for Alberta’s success in the global economy,” said Ioana Giurca, CEO, CPHR Alberta. “This study will provide invaluable insights, helping HR and business leaders across the province make informed, data-driven decisions to create environments where employees thrive. We’re excited to see the impact of this initiative on Alberta’s workplaces.”Global Expertise Meets Local FocusVantage Circle, known for conducting similar continental/country-based studies in the US, EU, India and UAE, brings a wealth of global expertise to Alberta. This will be the first of its kind in Canada.“We chose Alberta as our Americas headquarters because of its innovative business community, favorable business conditions and reputation of its people,” said Partha Neog, CEO and Co-founder of Vantage Circle. “This partnership with CPHR Alberta allows us to combine our global insights with Alberta’s unique human capital management practices, supporting HR professionals in creating workplaces where employees feel valued and motivated.”Having a Chartered Professional in Human Resources (CPHR) within organizations is critical to achieving business objectives and safeguarding employers' greatest assets, their people.Broad Support Across Alberta’s HR CommunityThe initiative has garnered strong support from Alberta’s HR ecosystem, with organizations like Calgary Total Rewards Network, Careers in Technology & Innovation, PowerEd by Athabasca University and many more collaborating as affiliated partners.Call to Action for Alberta BusinessesCPHR Alberta and Vantage Circle invite Alberta-based companies to participate in this transformative study. By contributing, organizations will gain useful insight into their organization, early access to the findings and actionable strategies to enhance their recognition practices. The data collection phase started in (on) November 28th, and the final analysis and report are expected to be available in spring of 2025.Survey Link: https://www.vantagecircle.com/tools/aire-score-assessment-vc-cphr/ About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is the world's leading behavioral-science-powered employee recognition and rewards SaaS-platform, trusted by over 3.2 million users across 700+ clients worldwide. The platform offers targeted employee recognition, localized rewards & incentives and a method to drive employee behavioral transformation aligning with company core values. With its global HQ in the Asian Pacific, the company selected Calgary as its Americas’ HQ in 2023. As the company prepares to scale in Calgary, it looks to foster local partnerships with organizations like CPHR Alberta and its members to support its growth. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.About CPHR Alberta:Chartered Professionals in Human Resource of Alberta (CPHR Alberta) is the professional association dedicated to strengthening the human resources profession and upholding the highest standards of practice. With 6,700 members across Alberta, the Northwest Territories and Nunavut, CPHR Alberta is the fourth largest HR association in Canada. CPHR Alberta is the exclusive registration body in Alberta for the Chartered Professional in Human Resources (CPHR) designation, which is the professional standard in Canada. The CPHR demonstrates HR expertise, experience, and ethical management of today’s human capital. CPHR Alberta is a provincial member of CPHR Canada. Together with our members, we are working towards becoming a self-regulated, recognized profession in Alberta.

